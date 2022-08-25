Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 18:23
comunicato stampa

Trina Solar breaks world record for 25th time by setting n-type module aperture efficiency at 24.24%

25 agosto 2022 | 18.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 24, Trina Solar announced that its proprietary Vertex high-efficiency n-type monocrystalline silicon module, based on 66 pcs of 210 mm x 210 mm high-efficiency n-type i-TOPCon cells, has achieved a record aperture module efficiency of 24.24% for industrial large-area n-type i-TOPCon modules. This is independently confirmed by TÜV Nord.

In this March, Trina Solar brought the maximum efficiency of 25.5% for large-area 210 × 210mm i-TOPCon cells, setting a new world record for industrial large-area n-type i-TOPCon cell.

Trina Solar's researchers in State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology developed multi-busbar and novel encapsulation technologies, together with non-destructive laser cutting technology to improve module efficiency. By using large-area 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells, they brought the maximum aperture efficiency of 24.24% for large-area 600W+ modules with an area of 2.807 m2.

"We are very proud to announce the latest achievements developed by our technical team at the State Key Lab. This is the first time to demonstrate over 24% module aperture efficiency with industrial large-area n-type i-TOPCon cells," said Dr. Yifeng Chen Yifeng, head of high efficiency cell and module R&D center, " This is the 25th record that Trina Solar achieved in terms of cell and module efficiencies. Trina Solar is dedicated in technology innovation and its transfer to high efficiency products, to create value for our customers. "

Trina Solar strategically develops n-type products and continues to lead the next generation of high-efficiency n-type technology to create greater value for customers. Since taking the lead in realizing the mass production of n-type modules in 2018, Trina Solar's high-efficiency and high-power n-type modules have been well recognized by the market and widely used in utility power stations and C&I power plants.

In order to meet the growing demand for 210+ n-type solar modules, in 2022, Trina Solar plans 8 GW production capacity of n-type modules, which all based on Trina Solar's 210+ N technology, best combining high-efficiency of n-type cells and high reliability of 210 Vertex module, bringing premium green technology and perfect aesthetic experience to residential customers.

 

