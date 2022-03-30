Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 10:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:01 Covid, Oms: calano i contagi. Italia terza in Europa per casi e morti

09:49 Nanotecnologie e moda, prima t-hirt anti batteri conquista i brand

09:49 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 17.300 soldati Russia"

09:44 A Palermo Raizes per la 'Giornata della Verità della Giustizia'

09:44 Assegno unico Inps 2022, importo più alto: a chi spetta

09:39 Prezzo benzina e diesel oggi in Italia

09:38 Il sequel di The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild è stato posticipato al 2023

09:10 Ucraina, Russia colpisce Lysychansk: vittime tra macerie - Video

09:04 Covid, Bassetti: "Contro Omicron obiettivo contagi zero impossibile e inutile"

08:42 Maltempo Italia, pioggia e neve in arrivo: torna inverno

08:08 live Guerra Ucraina-Russia live, ultime notizie oggi: news ultima ora 30 marzo

07:38 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ancora bombe nonostante negoziati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Trina Solar breaks world record yet again by setting i-TOPCon cell efficiency at 25.5%

30 marzo 2022 | 08.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, the leading global PV and smart energy total solutions provider, has announced that its 210×210mm i-TOPCon cell has achieved maximum efficiency of 25.5%, setting a world record for the 23rd time.

The result was certified by the National Institute of Metrology of China, the preeminent metrology scientific research center and national legal metrology technical institution.

At the company's State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology, Trina Solar researchers solved technical problems related to selective boron emitter, large-area tunneling silicon oxide and doped polysilicon preparation, and high-efficiency hydrogen passivation. By using mass production cell equipment, they brought the maximum efficiency of large 210mm N-type monocrystalline cells to 25.5%. This new efficiency, the result of the company's continuing innovation and research efforts, demonstrates once again Trina Solar's prowess in cell 210×210mm i-TOPCon cell technology.

"We are extremely proud of these latest achievements," said Dr Chen Yifeng, head of the company's high efficiency cell and module R&D center, "Trina Solar is thoroughly committed to cutting-edge research and development and has been a pioneer in technological production and manufacturing, helping it to maintain its leading position with its efficient products."

The achievements have been vital as the company has pressed on with its 210mm N-type i-TOPCon high efficiency cell project, and paves the way for follow-up development in the high-end market.

Trina Solar's achievements have been widely welcomed in the industry, including by authorities and renowned institutions. In February Trina Solar was named by Reuters Events as one of the top 100 innovators in Global Energy Transition 2022. The company was the only listed company in China in the list and among only a few others in the Asia and Pacific region to figure on it.

Over the years Trina Solar has applied for 2,200 patents, making it an industry leader in this respect. It has played a key role in 107 industry standards and published 96 standards, making a tremendous contribution to advances in the photovoltaic technology.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trina Solar breaks world solutions provider setting world
Vedi anche
News to go
Unesco boccia la candidatura del caffè espresso
News to go
Caro energia, Patuanelli: "Alimentazione zootecnica settore più danneggiato"'
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 29 marzo
News to go
Ucraina, firmato Dpcm su protezione temporanea profughi
News to go
Oscar 2022, Will Smith si scusa con Chris Rock dopo lo schiaffo: "Ho sbagliato"
Covid, Speranza: "Vaccinazione bene prezioso da tutelare"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, negoziati a Istanbul: filtra ottimismo
News to go
Brasile, Bolsonaro ricoverato per un malore
News to go
Patto per Napoli, 1,2 miliardi in 20 anni
News to go
Lavoro, allarme Cei: "Troppi morti"
News to go
Foggia, rapina al supermercato: 4 arresti dopo la fuga
News to go
Bonus vacanze pensionati, come ottenerlo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza