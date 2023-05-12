Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:03 Bakhmut, Mosca nega: "Kiev non ha sfondato linea del fronte"

07:53 Terremoto oggi Macerata, scossa magnitudo 3.1 in provincia

07:46 Gaza, nessun razzo nella notte: raid Israele su obiettivi Jihad Islamica

07:39 Twitter, il nuovo ceo sarà una donna

07:36 Cuneo fiscale, ecco perché il taglio andrebbe esteso a redditi oltre i 35mila euro

07:27 In Germania vento di recessione, cosa rischiano l'Italia e l'Ue

07:08 Ucraina, possibile visita lampo di Zelensky a Roma

23:39 Pechino Express 2023, l'annuncio: ecco i vincitori - Video

23:30 Pechino Express 2023, Joe Bastianich e Andrea Belfiore sono i vincitori

23:11 Conference League, Fiorentina-Basilea 1-2: gol di Cabral, Diouf e Amdouni

23:05 Europa League, Juve-Siviglia 1-1: Gatti pareggia al fotofinish

23:03 Europa League, Roma-Leverkusen 1-0: gol di Bove

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Trina Solar receives Top Brand PV Awards 2023 by EUPD Research

12 maggio 2023 | 06.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has once again been recognized as "Top Brand PV 2023" in the category Modules by EUPD Research, the globally leading market research firm, for Trina Solar's exceptionally high level of customer satisfaction with its PV modules in LATAM, especially in Brazil, Chile and Mexico.

EUPD Research is a world-renowned leading certification body within the solar industry with more than 20 years of in-depth expertise in measuring and analyzing the perception of PV market intermediaries and end customers.

Every year EUPD Research surveys thousands of installers in 30+ countries and regions, soliciting their views of PV and storage brands and their performance in terms of module, inverter, racking systems, wholesale and storage. The Top Brand PV analysis is based on decades of research experience and unique evaluation models that stand for utmost quality and objectiveness.

This year's survey shows that Trina Solar has received exceptional level of installer satisfaction and recommended value among the leading global brands. This means Trina Solar is a top performer in the global PV market, a top brand in the minds of installers and end users, and is recognized for its excellent reliability and trustworthiness.

Trina Solar has gained international recognition for its product reliability and brand bankability many times. As of 2022, the company has been ranked as a 'Top Performer' by PVEL for the eighth year in a row and recognized as an RETC 'Overall High Achiever' for the third consecutive year. It has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey for the past seven years. And as of first quarter of 2023, it was given the highest ranking, AAA, for four consecutive quarters in the PV Tech Module Tech Bankability Ratings report.

Since Trina Solar was founded 25 years ago it has supplied the world with more than 140GW of solar modules and has a presence in more than 150 countries and regions. Trina Solar has shipped more than 65GW 210mm modules as of first quarter 2023, ranking first globally with a market share of over 50%. The company is committed to making more contributions with its outstanding products, technological innovation and stable financial performance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075551/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-solar-receives-top-brand-pv-awards-2023-by-eupd-research-301823034.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Altro Economia_E_Finanza again been recognized as has once receives top market
Vedi anche
News to go
Musei, arriva 'Ad Arte' la piattaforma del ministero per gestire le biglietterie
News to go
Asti, si fingevano tecnici per rapinare gli anziani: arrestati padre e 2 figli
News to go
Caro affitti, in arrivo 660 milioni per nuovi posti letto per studenti
News to go
Natalità, Mattarella: "Nascita di un figlio è speranza di continuità"
News to go
Intelligenza artificiale, primo via libera Parlamento Ue a nuove regole
News to go
Bonus retrofit auto 2023, ecco cos’è e chi può richiederlo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Apple
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, scovati 39 'furbetti'
News to go
Cresce reddito reale famiglie in zona Ocse, ma non in Italia
News to go
Legambiente, emergenza rifiuti in 15 regioni
News to go
Meloni in Repubblica Ceca, faccia a faccia con Fiala
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza