Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 10:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:16 live Tokyo 2020 volley, Italia-Serbia: i quarti in diretta

10:03 Vaccino, Fedriga: "Obbligo adolescenti? Governo non ci pensa"

09:58 Tokyo 2020, 29 nuovi contagi covid legati ai Giochi

09:46 Reddito cittadinanza, Renzi insiste: "Non funziona"

09:41 Atene assediata dalle fiamme, evacuati in centinaia

09:20 Tokyo 2020, staffetta 4x100: domani Jacobs torna in pista

09:14 Covid oggi Cina, 96 contagi: picco da gennaio

09:07 Luce e gas mercato libero, 6 procedimenti Antitrust

08:59 Tra afa e temporali, Italia divisa: meteo fino a venerdì 6 agosto

08:27 Tokyo 2020, 400 ostacoli donne: McLaughlin oro e nuovo record

08:13 Sardegna zona gialla? I dati sulle terapie intensive: cosa rischia

07:45 Terza dose vaccino, Brusaferro: "Sì per i più fragili"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Trina Solar ships 210 Vertex modules for a powerful 850 MWp PV project, one of the largest in Brazil

04 agosto 2021 | 06.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar is the major vendor of photovoltaic modules for the Futura 1 Project, a project with 22 solar energy parks, which is being developed by Focus Energia, in Juazeiro, Bahia, Brazil. 

The project will be implemented in three phases. The first phase has an installed capacity of 850 MWp, which places the project among the largest in Brazil, at the moment.

The initial modules will leave China in 108 containers in the second week of August with 59,292 pieces of 600W series of modules. The bifacial modules, with 210 mm cells, belong to the Vertex line, with the latest technology available in the market. These high-powered products currently produced by Trina Solar are making room for the 670W successor, which can already be ordered for next year.

"Trina Solar has the most advanced technology and the most powerful modules with great performance. This, for sure, helped Focus to choose us," said Álvaro García Maltrás, Trina Solar's  vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean.

According to Focus Energia, the project's energy production will be entirely destined for the free market. The strategy follows the latest trend in which renewable energy generation entrepreneurs tend to prefer to negotiate directly with clients, instead of competing in auctions promoted by Aneel, to serve the captive market exclusively.

According to Alan Zelazo,  Focus CEO, it is estimated that 2 thousand direct jobs and 4 thousand indirect jobs will be generated during the system's implementation.

Furthermore, Futura 1 comes at an opportune moment. "Despite being a long term project, we are pleased to collaborate with the country to increase its production capacity in an extremely severe hydric crisis period."

The project is already underway and has 550 people working on site. Operations are scheduled to begin in April 2022.

Trina Solar in Brazil

Operating in Brazil since 2017, Trina Solar sees great potential in the country. "Brazil is Latin America's leading market for solar energy. It is a super dynamic market in high growth and a priority for Trina Solar. We entered a little later than our competitors, but we are now consolidating ourselves in the country," says Alvaro. 

Trina Solar has already installed hundreds of megawatts in the Latin American and Caribbean region and is advancing with new contracts with other important customers in the Brazilian market.

About Trina Solar

https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/about_trina_solar

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza MWp PV project futura 1 project piano project
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Tokyo 2020, Tamberi atterra a Fiumicino: applausi e abbracci - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, crolla il tasso di positività
News to go
Incentivi auto, bonus in arrivo anche per l'usato
News to go
Pochi soldi, frenata per le vacanze degli europei
News to go
Consob, aumenta la ricchezza degli italiani
News to go
Confcommercio, 2,5 milioni di giovani in meno al lavoro tra 2000 e 2019
News to go
Attacco hacker Regione Lazio, indaga anche antiterrorismo
News to go
Sardegna a rischio zona gialla, terapie intensive al 10%
News to go
Covid, nuove regole per le visite nelle Rsa
Riforma giustizia, Giachetti 'esplode' contro Pd e Leu - Video
Tokyo 2020, Tita: "Mi aspettano su Luna Rossa? Stiamo a vedere"
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, ancora una vittima: morta 40enne
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza