Lunedì 14 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:59
Trina Storage switches on 50 MW/56.2 MWh battery storage system in the UK

14 febbraio 2022 | 11.51
Trina Storage has successfully commissioned SMS plc's 50MW BESS project in Burwell, Cambridgeshire, UK

MUNICH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, launched in January 2021 as a global energy storage solution provider, today announced that it has successfully completed the supply of their first 50 MW / 56.2 MWh fully integrated grid-scale battery storage system in Burwell, UK for SMS plc. Now operational, the storage system will support the UK grid to become more flexible & resilient, further readying it for net-zero.

The 50 MW BESS project is owned & developed by UK's leading smart energy infrastructure provider, SMS plc, constructed by Ethical Power while Trina Storage supplied, commissioned and tested the system. This system provides balancing services to the UK's National Grid following its commercial operations.

The full wrapped system solution, consisting of Lithium ion battery racks, PCS and transformer units, was designed to maximize system performance as well as increase battery life with safety at the heart of engineering process. It is further equipped with modular, flexible and scalable Power Plant Controller (PPC) and SCADA according to latest IT standards to control, monitor as well as optimize system performance. A flexible capacity warranty covering full system supply (including commissioning and standard product warranty) as well as preventive maintenance is also provided.

By forging an end-to-end partnership with SMS plc and third parties, Trina Storage reduced complexity and project delivery times with their expertise in supply chain. Its dedicated procurement teams also enabled SMS plc to achieve cost optimization on system level and reduce supply risks, leveraging Trina Storage's group buying power.

Quality and safety compliances were also ensured with safety checkpoints defined and conformed from hardware certifications to project delivery. The Site Acceptance Tests further ensures that the system is fully operational and compliant with the UK's G99 grid regulations.

"Commissioning of the Burwell plant marks our first successful system delivery in the UK. It's an important milestone for us. It stands testimony to our excellent delivery capabilities. The UK is well on track to achieve its net-zero target and we are glad to be leading this energy transition." said Terry Chen, Head of Overseas Energy Storage Business, "Together with our customers and partners, we are dedicated to creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable world while optimizing financial returns."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1746082/image_1.jpg

  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
