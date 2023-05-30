Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:16 Amadeus chiama Fiorello in diretta: "Sanremo? Stiamo lavorando in serenità"

10:07 Torino, incendio nel quartiere Aurora: 8 persone evacuate

10:02 Finale Siviglia-Roma, cresce l'attesa: dove vederla in tv e streaming

09:52 Comunali 2023 Sicilia, 4 capoluoghi al voto: news sui risultati

09:24 Carburanti, prezzi stabili per benzina e diesel

09:12 Scontri in Kosovo, feriti 11 soldati italiani. Tajani: "Non sono gravi"

08:57 Cina ha inviato nello spazio il suo primo astronauta civile

08:41 Maltempo non molla, tanti temporali per tutta la settimana: previsioni meteo

08:20 Miami vince gara 7 a Boston, Heat in finale con Denver

07:55 Florida, sparatoria a Hollywood Beach: 9 feriti

07:33 'Ndrangheta, sgominato traffico internazionale di droga: 41 arresti

07:26 Bergamo, preparava attentato incendiario: fermato minore sostenitore Isis

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TrinaTracker Signs 510MW Solar Tracker Deal for Uzbekistan Solar Projects

30 maggio 2023 | 05.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, a leading smart solar tracker solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (SHA: 688599), recently signed an agreement with Dongfang Electric International Corporation ("DEC International") to provide 510MW solar trackers for solar projects in Uzbekistan. The contract signing ceremony was held on the first day of the 16th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC PV Power Expo) held in Shanghai from May 24-26, 2023.

According to the contract, TrinaTracker will supply Vanguard 1P solar trackers to the Jizzakh and Samarkand solar power plants in Uzbekistan. Once connected to the grid, the two projects will generate 1.1 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable electricity annually, cutting an annual average of around 110,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions. Both are key projects in support of the government's agenda to transition to a green economy in the country. 

This is the second project TrinaTracker has landed as the exclusive supplier for solar plants in Uzbekistanin support of the country's solar power development target of 4GW by 2026 and 5GW by 2030. The country aims to develop high quality solar power plants in a bid to maximize the benefits of solar energy in the energy system. TrinaTracker previously provided 2618 sets of solar trackers for the 100 MW Nur Navoi Solar Project, the country's first solar power plant, which was inaugurated in August 2021. Meanwhile, TrinaTracker's selection once again as the sole tracker supplier reflects the excellent product performance of previous projects, as well as wider local market acceptance, building on the Company's strong foundation for further development in Uzbekistan.    

"Trina Solar has 25 years' experience in the solar industry and has consistently held the position of a top tier company. This gives confidence to project owners and developers from both product and branding perspectives," said Wang Ai, vice president of DEC International. "TrinaTracker has already had a successful experience in Uzbekistan, and their 'product+service' lifecycle solution has proven to be good, so we're confident the construction of the Jizzakh and Samarkand projects in collaboration with TrinaTracker will also be successful."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087813/image_5027490_52411717.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinatracker-signs-510mw-solar-tracker-deal-for-uzbekistan-solar-projects-301836836.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Ambiente ICT ICT Energia Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza tracker tracker solution provider Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition SNEC PV Power Expo
Vedi anche
News to go
Ponte 2 giugno, 15 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Uganda, firmata legge contro omosessuali
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, martedì Mattarella nelle zone colpite
News to go
Spazio, la Cina vuole sbarcare sulla Luna
News to go
Verbania, sequestrata pista cicloturismo su Monte Rosa
News to go
Ucraina, intelligence: "Non mancherà risposta ad attacchi di oggi"
News to go
Covid, procura Brescia chiede archiviazione per Conte e Speranza
News to go
Papa consegna premio Paolo VI a Mattarella
News to go
Spagna, Sanchez convoca elezioni anticipate il 23 luglio
News to go
Incidente sul Lago Maggiore, barca si ribalta per maltempo: aperta inchiesta
News to go
Abbiategrasso, prof aggredita a scuola da studente: non è grave
News to go
Turchia, Erdogan confermato presidente fino al 2028
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza