Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 06:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tripodi visit underlines 'excellent' Italy-Vietnam ties

13 febbraio 2023 | 10.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Relations between Italy and Vietnam are "excellent", the foreign ministry tweeted on Monday after talks in Hanoi between foreign undersecretary Maria Tripodi and Vietnam's foreign minister Bui Thanh Son.

"#Vietnam|meeting between foreign undersecretary @tripodimaria and foreign minister @FMBuiThanhSon," read the tweet.

"Excellent relations between Italy and Vietnam and the harmony between our peoples allow us to further explore bilateral ties in all areas," the tweet added.

Tripodi unveiled Italy's bid to host the Expo 2030 world trade fair in Rome to Bui and to Vietnam's deputy foreign and culture ministers Nguyen Minh Vu and Nguyen Phuong Hoa, she tweeted.

"The meeting was also an opportunity to look at the state of bilateral ties on the #50th anniversary of diplomatic relations," the tweet underlined.

While in Hanoi, Tripodi was due to attend a concert to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties and to meet representatives of the Italy-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association and the Italian business community, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Tripodi is on a trip to southeast Asia that last week took in Singapore and Japan and which is centred on promoting Italy's 20230 Expo bid.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tripodi Asia visit Vietnam
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza