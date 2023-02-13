Tripodi visit underlines 'excellent' Italy-Vietnam ties

Relations between Italy and Vietnam are "excellent", the foreign ministry tweeted on Monday after talks in Hanoi between foreign undersecretary Maria Tripodi and Vietnam's foreign minister Bui Thanh Son.

"#Vietnam|meeting between foreign undersecretary @tripodimaria and foreign minister @FMBuiThanhSon," read the tweet.

"Excellent relations between Italy and Vietnam and the harmony between our peoples allow us to further explore bilateral ties in all areas," the tweet added.

Tripodi unveiled Italy's bid to host the Expo 2030 world trade fair in Rome to Bui and to Vietnam's deputy foreign and culture ministers Nguyen Minh Vu and Nguyen Phuong Hoa, she tweeted.

"The meeting was also an opportunity to look at the state of bilateral ties on the #50th anniversary of diplomatic relations," the tweet underlined.

While in Hanoi, Tripodi was due to attend a concert to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties and to meet representatives of the Italy-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association and the Italian business community, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Tripodi is on a trip to southeast Asia that last week took in Singapore and Japan and which is centred on promoting Italy's 20230 Expo bid.