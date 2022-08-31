Tromox Mino Electric Motorcycle Receives Accolades at 2022 Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tromox, a rapidly emerging name in the world of electric mobility, was one of the key participants at the recently concluded 2022 Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix. As the only electric motorcycle manufacturer to take part in this Formula E event, Tromox garnered a lot of interest with its popular Mino model.

Founded in 2011, Formula E is currently considered to be the world's fastest growing motorsport series.

This year, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship was held for the first time South Korea, around Seoul's Olympic Park. Some of the world's most reputed car makers took part in this competitive motorsport race.

One of the fastest growing companies ,Tromox has funded 8 electric motorcycles for the Formula E, and was one of the prominent participants at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 2022. The company's core technology combines the network transmission technology with vehicle terminal needs, and supports self-balanced and self-driving technology by adopting big data cloud platform to help achieve advanced functions such as automatic following, automatic parking, and urgent danger prevention.

Mino is a mini electric bike from Tromox designed specifically for the city dwellers. Some key features of this model include

The model was displayed at the Seoul E-Prix and many attendees from Korea, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg took a test ride on this new electric motorcycle and were highly impressed by its performance. Many of them also inquired about potential distribution cooperation in the future.

Tromox is also on the verge of introducing its upcoming model the Ukko that has already won the iF Design Award 2022. Powered by a high-performance mid-drive motor, this electric bike with an all aluminum alloy cradle frame design offers unparalleled climbing performance.

To find out more about Tromox. please visit https://www.tromox.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887872/image.jpg