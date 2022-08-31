Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 09:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:37 Covid Italia, Speranza: "Positivi devono stare a casa, quanti giorni lo sta valutando Css"

09:32 Gas, Eni: "Gazprom riduce forniture"

09:26 Pakistan, più di 1.160 morti per inondazioni: almeno 384 bambini

09:18 Caro energia, Salvini: "Chiederemo moratoria su distacco luce"

09:12 Elezioni 2022, Berlusconi: "Meloni premier? Con mia biografia nessuna gelosia"

09:09 Us Open, Fognini supera primo turno: ora sfiderà Nadal

08:36 Temporali forti al Nord, caldo in aumento al Sud: Italia ancora divisa in due

08:03 Zaporizhzhia, partita da Kiev la missione Aiea

07:45 Trasferimento tecnologico verso le imprese, Mise incrementa l’intensità dei flussi

07:44 Gorbaciov, Biden: "Leader raro e lungimirante, rese mondo più sicuro"

07:34 Caro bollette, appello dei partiti a Draghi: "Agire subito"

00:05 Gorbaciov, da Putin "profondo cordoglio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tromox Mino Electric Motorcycle Receives Accolades at 2022 Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix

31 agosto 2022 | 06.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tromox, a rapidly emerging name in the world of electric mobility, was one of the key participants at the recently concluded 2022 Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix. As the only electric motorcycle manufacturer to take part in this Formula E event, Tromox garnered a lot of interest with its popular Mino model. 

Founded in 2011, Formula E is currently considered to be the world's fastest growing motorsport series.

This year, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship was held for the first time South Korea, around Seoul's Olympic Park. Some of the world's most reputed car makers took part in this competitive motorsport race.

One of the fastest growing companies ,Tromox has funded 8 electric motorcycles for the Formula E, and was one of the prominent participants at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 2022. The company's core technology combines the network transmission technology with vehicle terminal needs, and supports self-balanced and self-driving technology by adopting big data cloud platform to help achieve advanced functions such as automatic following, automatic parking, and urgent danger prevention.

Mino is a mini electric bike from Tromox designed specifically for the city dwellers. Some key features of this model include

The model was displayed at the Seoul E-Prix and many attendees from Korea, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg took a test ride on this new electric motorcycle and were highly impressed by its performance. Many of them also inquired about potential distribution cooperation in the future.

Tromox is also on the verge of introducing its upcoming model the Ukko that has already won the iF Design Award 2022. Powered by a high-performance mid-drive motor, this electric bike with an all aluminum alloy cradle frame design offers unparalleled climbing performance.

To find out more about Tromox. please visit https://www.tromox.com/en/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887872/image.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori ICT Sport this Formula E event rapidly emerging name in the world key participants at terra
Vedi anche
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, continua scambio di accuse tra Mosca e Kiev
News to go
Prezzo gas, ultime news
News to go
Caro energia, Dompé: "Si rischia di non riuscire a consegnare farmaci cruciali"
Venezia 79, la madrina Rocio Munoz Morales arriva al Lido-Video
News to go
Scuola, Anief in piazza a Roma
News to go
Infortuni, Inail: 441.451 denunce primi sette mesi 2022
News to go
Bonus asili nido, come richiederlo
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, ispezione Aiea inizia domani
News to go
Caro energia anche nel bicchiere, aumenti anche per acqua e succhi
News to go
Truffa fondi Covid, 6 denunciati e un arresto
News to go
Per hotel bollette record, rischio chiusure anticipate
News to go
Carnevale Notting Hill torna a colorare strade di Londra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza