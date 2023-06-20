Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 10:33
comunicato stampa

Tronsmart Unveils the Halo 200 Karaoke Party Speaker

20 giugno 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Ultimate Sound Experience for Every Occasion

SHENZHEN, China, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronsmart, a leading provider of innovative audio solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated Halo 200 Karaoke Party Speaker. This powerful and feature-rich speaker is designed to elevate entertainment, whether at a yard party, indoor dance party, pool party, or even camping.

At its very core, Halo 200 is built to impress, delivering an overwhelming sound for partygoers. Imagine hosting the annual party and wowing guests with a 3-way sound system that delivers expansive soundstage with distortion-less audio while 120W sound blasts incredible sound – loud enough to rattle the neighbors!  Moreover, syncing up to 100+ speakers through TuneConn™ technology or pairing 2 speakers via TWS pairing for ultimate party sound. What's even better is that the party can go on all night thanks to the Halo 200's whopping 18 hours of playtime.

One of the most impressive features is that Halo 200 boasts 5 various lighting modes to add a vibrant visual element to any gathering. In just a few clicks, Halo 200 can provide an energetic dance floor or a relaxed ambiance with unique lighting show that will bring any party to life. Moreover, Tronsmart App allows to personalize light show and EQ to tailor any preference.

Experience superior sound and versatile connectivity with Halo 200 Karaoke Speaker. Featuring a dual-play function, it's easy to switch between AC Plug and Battery modes to satisfy different needs. When it comes to power, Halo 200 has got the owner covered - enjoy up to 18 hours of uninterrupted playtime, making it perfect for all-night parties or outdoor adventures.

With 3 versions available, the Halo 200 is the perfect match for all entertainment needs. With both wireless and wired microphone compatibility, anyone can easily host parties and sing along with friends. Additionally, the guitar input allows users to record and play their favorite tunes. Whether looking for a standard version or a karaoke version, Halo 200 party speaker can accommodate all preferences.

Overall, Halo 200 is absolutely a worth-buying speaker at around $200, which is an excellent choice for anyone looking for decent audio. Now it's available on Tronsmart official website with 3 versions, standard version, mono-mic version and dual-mic version, price ranging from $169.99 to $229.99. Other platforms will be available in July 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104506/Tronsmart_Halo_200_karaoke_party_speaker.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tronsmart-unveils-the-halo-200-karaoke-party-speaker-301853690.html

