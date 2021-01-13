Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 08:21

Adnkronos.com

segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:19 Roma, aggressione a troupe Rai a Ponte Milvio: arrestati due ultras Lazio

08:10 Usa, eseguita condanna a morte di Lisa Montgomery: è prima donna da 1953

08:01 Covid Germania, 19.600 casi in 24 ore

07:49 Covid Usa, record di quasi 4.500 morti in 24 ore

02:42 Usa, Pence dice no al 25° emendamento per Trump

23:39 Salvini: "Pronti a governare anche domani"

23:05 Renzi 'sfora' in tv e il professor Galli sbotta

22:44 Ilaria Capua: "Liberi tutti da covid non prima di 2023"

22:04 Prodi: "Renzi come Bertinotti, vuole solo rompere"

21:34 Trump: "25mo emendamento? Per me rischio zero"

21:03 "Conte deposita marchio e nome partito, si chiamerà Insieme". Palazzo Chigi smentisce

20:53 Chuck Norris all'assalto del Congresso? 'E' un sosia'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Zone rosse vaccino covid news trump conte Zona Rossa Italia
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale incentivi

Trouble Keeping New Year's Resolutions? Join Book Depository's #NewYearNaughtyYou Campaign

13 gennaio 2021 | 05.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the year people just had, Book Depository - the online retailer offers free delivery worldwide on 20 million books - encourages everyone to indulge a little this January – in a book rather than a bad habit, by grabbing a book and joining the #NewYearNaughtyYou global campaign on social media.

Book Depository Logo (PRNewsfoto/Book Depository)

Every year people resolve to better themselves at the New Year but studies[1] show the success rate of resolutions is just 46% and that 23% of people give up after only one week.

Say Yes to Temptation – With Books

Reach the goals by making books a guilty pleasure. Commit to green salads for lunch, then indulge in a cupcake cookbook at night. Shop to the heart's content without spending a cent, by reading the Shopaholic series. Take a weekend getaway with a sultry romance novel.

Book Depository is inviting international authors such as Xandria Ooi to share their secret desires and the books they use to indulge their temptations. Check out which books they recommend, then join the Naughty Support Group to share readers' own 'naughty' indulgence and guest experts will recommend a list of books to help curb readers' cheeky behaviour and take them closer to New Year's goals.

Readers are encouraged to share their guilty reading pleasures on social media with #NewYearNaughtyYou and @BookDepository for the chance to win a prize. Ten lucky winners will get GBP50 pounds in free books from Book Depository.[2]

Naughty or Nice?

Every genre has some nice books and some naughty ones. Will readers pick Nicholas Sparks or E.L. James; Agatha Christie or Stephen King; Haruki Murakami or Franz Kafka? Follow @BookDepository's Instagram Stories to make the choice and see how others voted.

Join Book Depository on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with #NewYearNaughtyYou, until 31 January.

[1] Norcross, J. The Resolution Solution: Creating and Keeping New Year's Resolutions. Findapsychologist.

[2] Terms and conditions can be found at https://www.bookdepository.com/bookmarksThe Prize draw is not open to residents of Ireland, Germany, Austria, France, Mexico, Australia, Spain, Italy, Belgium or Netherlands.

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283615/Book_Depository_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN47120 en-US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza join book Depository's after the year people just had book Depository's
Vedi anche
Renzi: "Non ci saranno elezioni anticipate"
Renzi 'sfora in tv' e Galli sbotta
Crisi governo, Zingaretti: "99% italiani non capisce"
Battuta sui tifosi della Lazio, Agorà si scusa
Vaccino Moderna in Italia, il viaggio verso Roma
Salvini: "Se Cina avesse evitato fottutissimi esperimenti..."
Trump e il video censurato dai social
Napoli, la voragine "da non credere" all'Ospedale del Mare - Video
"Una donna è stata colpita", il momento dello sparo
Napoli, vigili dentro la voragine - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza