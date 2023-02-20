Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:56
comunicato stampa

True Fit announces extended collaboration with Google Cloud to unlock data-driven growth for fashion retailers

20 febbraio 2023 | 14.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Fit, a data-driven fit personalization platform for fashion retailers and brands, has announced it has extended its strategic partnership with Google Cloud.

Forging stronger integrations with key Google Cloud services, BigQuery and BigQuery's Analytics Hub, True Fit is optimizing how it serves and shares the data and analytics from its Fashion Genome, the world's largest connected dataset for fashion and apparel, with its retail and brand partners.

True Fit's Fashion Genome brings together data from 80 million active members and 17,000+ brands, to unlock insights and serve fit personalization to shoppers. The high-fidelity fit recommendations generated by the platform build confidence into customer buying journeys. This assists retailers to improve the customer experience, drive conversion, and increase revenue, while also reducing fit-related returns to deliver growth.

True Fit is leveraging BigQuery, a fully managed cloud-based data warehousing solution closely integrated with Google Cloud products, and Analytics Hub, a service within BigQuery that simplifies how data is served, to deliver more actionable insights to its retail partners. This powers enhanced personalization, making it even easier for brands and retailers to leverage the Fashion Genome to bring personalization to customer buying journeys.

Raj Chandrasekaran, CTO at True Fit, commented: "Optimizing how data is served and powering more actionable insights through our Google Cloud integration means our retail partners can deliver great shopping experiences, higher conversion, and ultimately greater revenue. Our ability to process volumes of data and exchange data easily with our customers have been propelled forward by collaborating with BigQuery and Analytics Hub."

"Retailers want to simplify how they manage and analyze data to generate more impactful insights for their business," said Carrie Tharp, Vice President, Retail at Google Cloud. "Now that True Fit's Fashion Genome is more deeply integrated with Google Cloud, retailers can apply our technology to their most critical data sets to unlock new business value and create more personalized buying experiences for consumers."

"Our extended partnership with Google Cloud, which gives us the ability to offer retailers easier access to insights from important data sets, becomes even more pertinent in the context of the economic headwinds and uncertainty that we're seeing globally," William R. Adler, CEO of True Fit, commented. "Capabilities that help retailers win hard-fought conversions while maintaining margin will become all the more imperative."

About True Fit

True Fit is the leading platform apparel and footwear retailers leverage to optimize fit guidance and drive confidence for shoppers. Its platform consists of the broadest footwear, apparel and consumer data, representing 17,000 brands and more than 80 million active members. True Fit's dataset is organized and connected to streamline the buying experience, drive loyalty with shoppers and deliver unparalleled insights and data services to retailers.

TrueFit.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702488/TrueFit_Icon_PMS200c_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/true-fit-announces-extended-collaboration-with-google-cloud-to-unlock-data-driven-growth-for-fashion-retailers-301748698.html

in Evidenza