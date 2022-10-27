Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:02
comunicato stampa

Tsinghua SIGS Virtual Open Day 2023 | Where your future starts

27 ottobre 2022 | 11.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Attending an Open Day is a great opportunity to find out about the postgraduate programs we offer. Watch information sessions delivered by our faculties and get a deeper insight into our excellent programs. We are for you to provide all the information you want, including how we can help build your career path, what the curriculum is like, what kind of guidance and counselling we offer and most importantly, what it's like to be a student at Tsinghua.

Come join us and discover where your future starts

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (Tsinghua SIGS) Virtual Open Day 2023 will be held on October 29th, 2022.

This event is organized by the SIGS Admissions Office and supported by recruiting institutes, divisions, and programs, including the Institute of Materials Research, Open FIESTA, Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, Institute of Biopharmaceutical and Health Engineering, Institute of Environment and Ecology, Hydraulic Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Technology, Big Data Engineering, Artificial Intelligence.

Participants will be able to receive information based on teaching resources, academic research, future development, and international educational features of each faculty. At the end, the Graduate Admission Office and Academic Affairs will discuss admission requirements and financial aid system, followed by a Q&A session. 

See you @SIGS Virtual Open Day

When: October 29, 2022

Presented by: Tsinghua SIGS Faculty and Staff

Venue: 1. Zoom (ID: 867 1967 4943)2. Follow WeChat Account 'TsinghuaSIGS'

About Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (SIGS)

Launched in March of 2019, Tsinghua SIGS is a research and graduate education institution of Tsinghua University located in southern China. Building upon Tsinghua's academic legacy and Shenzhen's innovative resources, our students and faculty are dedicated to tackling global challenges through cutting-edge research and collaboration. Preparing future leaders for global challenges. At Tsinghua SIGS, our mission is to reshape graduate education as well as research and development to better serve local, national, regional, and global sustainable development. Here, we nurture the next generations of global leaders, tackle global challenges through international collaborations, and facilitate interdisciplinary research and industrial partnerships

Tsinghua SIGS has set up 6+1 theme areas that overcome traditional borders between academic disciplines and promote interdisciplinary research and learning. They include Materials Science, Data Science & Information Technology, Biopharmaceutical & Health Engineering, Ocean Engineering, Future Human Habitats, Environment & Ecology and Innovation Management.

Tsinghua SIGS offers Doctoral Programs and Master's Programs to international students. The 1st round of applications for international admission 2023 starts on October 15th, 2022. Applicants should complete an Online Application on THU website (http://gradadmission.tsinghua.edu.cn). For more application information, please refer to Admission to Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School 2023 (For International Students): https://www.sigs.tsinghua.edu.cn/en/2022/0929/c1402a58113/page.htm

For more Open Day information and admission inquiries, please contact Tsinghua SIGS Graduate Admission Office or visit Tsinghua SIGS official website.

Graduate Admission OfficeMail: admission@sz.tsinghua.edu.cnPhone: +86 755 26036110

Tsinghua SIGS official websitehttps://www.sigs.tsinghua.edu.cn/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930912/Tsinghua_Shenzhen_International_Graduate_School__Tsinghua_SIGS__Virtual_Open_Day.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tsinghua-sigs-virtual-open-day-2023--where-your-future-starts-301661056.html

in Evidenza