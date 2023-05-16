Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:48 Ascolti tv, 'Vivere non è un gioco da ragazzi' debutta e vince prima serata

11:45 Azione, Gruppioni passa a Iv. Calenda: "Dirlo prima sarebbe stato più elegante"

11:26 Ics e Federazione pugilistica italiana firmano una convenzione per lo sviluppo degli impianti

11:14 Ruby ter, giudici: "Errore processuale sentire olgettine come testimoni"

11:06 Comunali 2023, Salvini: "Lega cresce in tutta Italia con più sindaci"

10:58 Bakhmut, è battaglia tra Wagner e Kiev: la situazione sul campo

10:52 Covid, a Milano intercettata variante Acrux

10:46 Inflazione, Istat: ad aprile sale all'8,2%. Frena carrello spesa

10:38 Vodafone taglia 11.000 posti di lavoro: ecco dove

10:37 Casa, Wikicasa: "Tassazione e canone concordato strumenti contro caro-affitti"

10:36 Cia lancia un video per reclutare spie russe - Guarda

10:00 Pompei, nuovi scheletri emergono dall'Insula dei Casti Amanti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TTI Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Trading

16 maggio 2023 | 10.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in cordless Professional Tools, DIY Tools, and Outdoor Power Equipment, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, OTCQX: TTNDY, TTNDF) is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market, previously trading on the PINK market. TTI's ordinary shares will continue to trade on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK) under the stock code: 669.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. begins trading its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on May 16 on the OTCQX Market under the symbols "TTNDY" (5:1 ordinary) and "TTNDF" (1:1 ordinary). U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. According to OTC Markets, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws to qualify.

Mr. Joseph Galli, CEO of TTI, commented, "We are delighted to begin trading on the OTCQX market.  Hong Kong remains the domicile of TTI's primary exchange listing, but this new development will add greater liquidity to both our ordinary shares and our ADR program, while making the stock more accessible to a broader global investment community."

About TTI 

TTI is a world leader in cordless technology spanning Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Floorcare and Cleaning Products for the DIY, consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home, construction, maintenance, industrial and infrastructure industries. The Company has a foundation built on four strategic drivers – Powerful Brands, Innovative Products, Exceptional People and Operational Excellence - reflecting an expansive long-term vision to advance cordless technology. The global growth strategy of the relentless pursuit of product innovation has brought TTI to the forefront of its industries while maintaining high environmental, social and corporate governance standards. TTI's powerful brand portfolio includes MILWAUKEE, RYOBI and AEG power tools, accessories and hand tools, RYOBI and HOMELITE outdoor products, EMPIRE layout and measuring products, and HOOVER, VAX, DIRT DEVIL and ORECK floorcare cleaning products and solutions.

Founded in 1985 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1990, TTI is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, FTSE RAFITM All-World 3000 Index, FTSE4Good Developed Index, and MSCI ACWI Index. The Company also trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbols "TTNDY" and "TTNDF". For more information, please visit www.ttigroup.com.    

All trademarks listed other than AEG, OTCQX, PINK and RYOBI are owned by the Group. AEG is a registered trademark of AB Electrolux (publ.), and is used under license. OTCQX and PINK are a registered trademark of OTC Markets Group Inc. RYOBI is a registered trademark of Ryobi Limited, and is used under license.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tti-announces-the-commencement-of-otcqx-trading-301825640.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza stock code TTI Announces the Commencement of OTCQX contrattazione di borsa trading
Vedi anche
News to go
Comunali 2023, i risultati del voto
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Gioia Tauro, sequestro record di stupefacenti nel porto
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: in primi 4 mesi arrivi Mediterraneo Centrale ai massimi storici
News to go
Commercio, dal 2019 spariti oltre 52mila negozi
News to go
Covid, Ricciardi: "Giro d'Italia? Virus fa ancora danni"
News to go
Caso Orlandi, fratello: "Bene collaborazione pm Roma e Vaticano"
News to go
Meteo Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Andamento economia migliore del previsto"
News to go
Di Maio è l'inviato speciale Ue nel Golfo Persico
News to go
Droga, arrestati a Varese narcotrafficante in fuga e un orafo
News to go
Ucraina, Macron-Zelensky: nuove consegne di armi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza