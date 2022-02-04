Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 06:52
comunicato stampa

TTI Increasingly Excited about 2022

03 febbraio 2022 | 22.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong-based global power equipment and floorcare & cleaning company Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY);

We are pleased to announce that we are increasingly excited about our momentum for 2022.

Given the market's recent focus on inflation and the potential for interest rate hikes and supply chain bottlenecks, we are delighted to report that we remain on track with our internal performance targets for the first half of 2022.

Based on our exciting innovative new product rollouts across all business units, aggressive investment in sales and marketing and our disciplined supply chain management and productivity initiatives, we are confident we will be able to deliver another year of strong performance.

We look forward to sharing our 2021 full year results and our 2022 outlook on March 2, 2022.

About TTI

Founded in 1985 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1990, TTI is a world leader in cordless technology spanning Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Floorcare and Cleaning Products for the consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home, construction, maintenance, industrial and infrastructure industries. The Company has a foundation built on four strategic drivers – Powerful Brands, Innovative Products, Exceptional People and Operational Excellence - reflecting a long-term expansive vision to advance cordless technology. The global growth strategy of the relentless pursuit of product innovation has brought TTI to the forefront of its industries. TTI's powerful brand portfolio includes MILWAUKEE, AEG and RYOBI power tools, accessories and hand tools, RYOBI and HOMELITE outdoor products, EMPIRE layout and measuring products, and HOOVER, ORECK, VAX and DIRT DEVIL floorcare cleaning products and solutions.

TTI is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index, FTSE RAFI™ All-World 3000 Index, FTSE4Good Developed Index and MSCI ACWI Index. For more information, please visit www.ttigroup.com.

All trademarks listed other than AEG and RYOBI are owned by the Group. AEG is a registered trademark of AB Electrolux (publ.), and is used under license. RYOBI is a registered trademark of Ryobi Limited, and is used under license. 

For enquiries:

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. 

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Investor Relations  

Veron Ng     +(852) 2864 4831 

Jacky Wong 

Rachel Ko   +(852) 2114 2370

Tel: +(852) 2402 6868

Aggie Fang +(852) 2114 4987

Email: jacky.wong@tti.com.hk

Email: sprg_tti@sprg.com.hk 

Website: www.sprg.com.hk

Corporate Communications

Isabella Chan

Tel: +(852) 2402 6495

Email: isabella.chan@tti.com.hk 

Website: www.ttigroup.com   

