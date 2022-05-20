Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 21 Maggio 2022
comunicato stampa

Tulip Partners with Stanley Black & Decker on Global Operations Platform

20 maggio 2022 | 21.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip Interfaces ("Tulip") announced today that Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) has selected Tulip's Frontline Operations Platform to provide digital manufacturing solutions to all their factories around the world.

"Our partnership with Tulip helps drive long-term value creation," said Jane Arnold, Vice President of Manufacturing Technology at Stanley Black & Decker. "Deploying Tulip globally epitomizes our relentless commitment to best-in-class advanced manufacturing solutions and operations agility."

Stanley Black & Decker has been a Tulip customer since 2018 and has seen significant growth and value in its investment and expansion of its use of the platform across multiple sites. In support of the partnership, Stanley Ventures, Stanley Black & Decker's venture wing, joined Tulip's $100M Series C while STANLEY X, the company's innovation arm, will work with the teams to seek additional growth opportunities. In addition, Jane Arnold will join Tulip's Board of Directors as an observer.

On the collaboration, Natan Linder, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Tulip said, "This is a mutual investment in a long-term partnership between our two companies. The Stanley Black & Decker team is deeply committed to supporting their people. They are leaders in operational innovation, and I'm looking forward to seeing how they leverage Tulip to drive manufacturing excellence."

For Stanley Black & Decker, Tulip's platform aligns with their vision for the future of operational technology–a cloud-native platform with no code capabilities that enables the manufacturing workforce.

For more information on Tulip, visit: www.tulip.co. To learn more about Stanley Black & Decker, please visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About Tulip InterfacesTulip, the leader in frontline operations, is helping companies of all sizes, across industries including pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, industrial equipment, contract manufacturing, medical devices and others equip their frontline workforce – leading to improved productivity, higher quality, and increased efficiency. A spinoff out of MIT, the company is headquartered in Somerville, MA, with offices in Germany, and Hungary. It has been recognized as an MES Challenger on the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems and is a World Economic Forum Global Innovator.

About Stanley Black & DeckerHeadquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Media ContactsElise JonesHead of Content, Creative & Experienceselise.jones@tulip.co

Stanley Black & Decker Media Contact:Brooke WithersPublic Relations ManagerBrooke.Withers@sbdinc.com 

