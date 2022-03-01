Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 19:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:10 Un anno fa scomparsa del giurista Antonio Catricalà, Link Campus University lo ricorda con un premio

19:05 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, su Telegram istruzioni a stranieri per arruolarsi

18:59 Guerra in Ucraina, stop delegazioni russe a Festival Cannes

18:41 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le parole di Draghi: cosa ha detto oggi

18:38 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky a Biden: "Non è film, faccia discorso utile"

18:32 Onorato, domani incontro con commissari di Tirrenia

18:24 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, attacco a Kiev: missili contro torre tv - Video

18:05 Covid oggi Campania, 4.275 contagi e 19 morti. A Napoli 1.873 nuovi casi

18:03 Guerra Ucraina, "Russia non avanza verso Kiev"

18:00 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, "bloccate scorte insulina, crimine contro umanità"

17:57 Herpes Zoster colpisce oltre 90% over 50 ma solo 7% si sente a rischio

17:50 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Stoltenberg: "Presenza Nato aumenta ma vogliamo la pace"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tundra Technical Solutions Joins Forces with LiveHire to Deliver Innovative Direct Sourcing Solutions plus Advance Women in STEM Careers

01 marzo 2022 | 15.05
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tundra Technical Solutions, a global staffing leader hiring diverse talent for the world's most recognizable brands, has formed a strategic partnership with LiveHire (LVH: ASX), a global award-winning direct sourcing and total talent technology provider, to deliver contingent direct sourcing solutions plus create a global community for women seeking careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and related fields.

Tundra is the longest-standing talent curator in North America for contingent direct sourcing programs. The partnership combines Tundra's expertise as a talent curator and employer of record, with LiveHire's direct sourcing technology and 10-year experience in pioneering the world's highest-rated candidate experience across 150+ clients and 20 industry verticals globally. 

"This strategic partnership brings together two leaders in direct sourcing to deliver world-class solutions for our clients whilst advancing a very important goal, to encourage women globally to consider STEM careers and connect them with coveted job opportunities," said Tundra president Micah Williams. 

A recent winner of LinkedIn's Diversity Champion Award, Tundra's dedicated True Talent team works closely with partners such as LiveHire to build thoughtful equity and inclusion hiring strategies. Coupled with Tundra's annual Women in STEM mentor program and True Talent initiative, Tundra continues to grow its DE&I partnerships as leaders in the staffing industry.

LiveHire helps leading organizations build extraordinary workforces by growing, curating, and engaging an organization's private Talent Community to deliver optimal outcomes in direct sourcing and total talent. LiveHire's unique design and humanised candidate experience delivers 15% improved diversity outcomes across its 150+ clients and tens of thousands of hires annually.  By combining LiveHire technology and Tundra's True Talent strategy enabling DE&I trained recruiters, DE&I analytics, and tailored outreach programs, clients can build a comprehensive diversity strategy to achieve true diversity throughout their full time and gig workforce.

"LiveHire is excited to partner with Tundra, a trusted and progressive industry leader," said Christy Forest, LiveHire CEO. "In today's dynamic labor market, Tundra maintains a suite of total workforce solutions that span both contingent and permanent hiring, a shared philosophy with LiveHire.  LiveHire is passionate about direct sourcing and our long-standing diversity efforts.  Our technology's award-winning candidate experience delivers exceptional hiring outcomes in speed, fit and diversity, and elevates a company's employment brand.  As an important first step in our partnership with Tundra, I'm very excited to join forces to build the Tundra Launchpad Talent Community to connect women with new career opportunities."

About Tundra Technical

Tundra Technical Solutions hires top talent for industry-leading organizations across the globe for the past 17 years. Tundra is consistently named one of the fastest growing and largest staffing firms in North America according to Staffing Industry Analysts, and recently earned the Diversity Champion Award by LinkedIn in 2021. For industry news and updates, follow Tundra on LinkedIn.

About LiveHire 

LiveHire is a globally-leading recruitment and contingent direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent solutions. LiveHire provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 150 clients globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com/us.

Christina Esposito, Marketing and Communications Lead, Tundra Technical Solutions, Email: CEsposito@tundratechnical.com, Phone: (416) 915-7878

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756973/Tundra_Technical_Solutions_Tundra_Technical_Solutions_Joins_Forc.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza total talent technology provider sourcing solutions plus strategic partnership sourcing
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, intervento di Zelensky al Parlamento Ue
News to go
Nuovo Consiglio superiore di sanità, Speranza firma decreto
News to go
Droga, 20 misure cautelari a Trapani
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky a Ue: "Siamo come voi" - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky a Ue: "Abbiamo scelto Europa" - Video
Guerra Ucraina, Russia assedia Kharkiv: enorme esplosione in centro - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, da Abruzzo partono aiuti Croce Rossa - Video
News to go
Green pass falsi a 300 euro, tra i 25 indagati anche minori
News to go
Lavoro, Inail: aumentate morti in industria, servizi e agricoltura
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, al fianco delle comunità tennisti Medvedev e Svitolina
News to go
Agricoltura Italia, siccità calamità più rilevante
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza