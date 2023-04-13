Tunisia 'not a racist country' minister claims

Tunisia's foreign minister Nabil Ammar has denied his country is racist, despite a controversial speech earlier this year by authoritarian president Kais Saied, Italy's top diplomat, Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"The Tunisian minister denied there is any kind of racism towards migrants in Tunisia," Tajani said at a joint press conference in Rome after talks with Ammar.

In a speech to the country's National Security Council in late February, the embattled Saied said that "hordes of irregular migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa” had come to Tunisia, “with all the violence, crime, and unacceptable practices that entails”.

Saied said this was an “unnatural” situation and part of a criminal plan designed to “change the demographic make-up” and turn Tunisia into “just another African country that doesn’t belong to the Arab and Islamic nations any more”.

The diatribe prompted emergency evacuations of migrants from of Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea by their governments after a reported surge in attacks on migrants in crisis-hit Tunisia.

The African Union also issued a stinging rebuke to Saied's speech.