Tunisia's stability crucial for Italy - Meloni

The stabilisation of Tunisia is key to Italy and the government wants to help the North African country attain this goal and develop, premier Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday during a visit.

"The stabilisation of the political and security framework and the growth of democracy in Tunisia is essential for the country and also for Italy, because there is an extraordinary potential to achieve together," Meloni said.

Meloni was speaking after talks in Tunis with Tunisian President Saied that aimed to bolster Italy's support for crisis-hit Tunisia including with its management of migration.

"In this difficult period internationally, also for Tunisia and for the entire (Middle East and North Africa) region, I wanted to confirm Italy's all-round support to President Saied," Meloni stated.

As part of its support for Tunisia's economy, Italy backs the opening of credit lines, especially those aimed at boosting development, from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to agri-food sector issues," Meloni said.

Italy already has "numerous" development cooperation projects up and running in Tunisia worth some 700 million euros in total, Meloni noted.