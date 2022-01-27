Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Gennaio 2022
comunicato stampa

Turing Launches a Global, Career-Centric Community for Developers

27 gennaio 2022 | 14.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

One-of-a-kind online community set to propel career growth for developers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turing, an AI-powered, international platform that connects software developers with high quality, long-term, remote U.S. jobs, announces today the launch of Turing Community: a career-centric developer community platform.

According to a study done by Science Direct, it's proven that software developers deal with overwhelmingly high stress levels stemming from a lack of support and recognition from the companies they serve. As a result, many become isolated and overwhelmed, causing burnout and decreased productivity.

With over 1 million developers signed up on Turing, the creation of a career-centric developer community will further strengthen their mission to help solve the challenges faced by software developers globally and unleash untapped human potential.

Leveraging crowdsourced intelligence to create an upward spiral of success, the Turing community aims to inspire developers worldwide; encouraging them to form deep relationships with fellow developers, seek advice from industry veterans, and create positive experiences. This platform will pave the way for developers to thrive; providing a career-centric, safe space for developers to grow, seek guidance, hone their skills, and find jobs.

"The Turing experience goes beyond a simple job search," shares Jonathan Siddharth, the CEO & Founder of Turing. "We aim to serve as true partners to the developers we work with and equip them with the tools necessary to experience personal and professional breakthroughs. With our diverse range of offerings, and now the Turing Community, we will walk hand in hand with developers as they walk the path to success."

The Turing Community is a free and open platform for developers at every stage of their careers to network, stay current with industry news, enhance their skills, and develop both personally and professionally. It will also offer job preparation, coaching, and mentoring; including special programs and social events offered to community members.

Thousands of developers have already joined the Turing Community and are excelling in their careers as a result. To learn more about the Turing Community, visit: https://community.turing.com/

About Turing

Founded in March 2018, Turing's Intelligent Talent Cloud uses AI to connect the world's best developers to high-quality U.S. jobs. Turing is the brainchild of Stanford alumni and serial AI entrepreneurs Jonathan Siddharth and Vijay Krishnan. The duo's previous company Rover, a machine learning-based content discovery engine, was successfully acquired.

With Turing, companies can hire pre-vetted, Silicon Valley-caliber remote software talent across 100+ skills at the "push of a button". 200+ firms, including Johnson & Johnson, Dell, Disney, Coinbase, Rivian, Plume, and VillageMD, have hired remote engineering talent from Turing.

The company recently entered unicorn territory (now valued at over $1.1 B) with a Series D round of financing and is backed by prominent investors such as WestBridge Capital, Foundation Capital, Founders Fund (investors in Facebook, Tesla, Asana), Altair Capital, Mindset Ventures, Frontier Ventures, Gaingels, Facebook's first CTO (Adam D'Angelo), and illustrious executives from Google, Amazon, and Twitter.

