Giovedì 30 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:38
comunicato stampa

Turn Biotechnologies Introduces its Dermatology Platform to the European Aesthetic Community at AMWC

30 marzo 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines to cure untreatable, age-related conditions, announced that it will for the first time share new data for its revolutionary dermatology platform with the international regenerative aesthetic community.

Evidence-based data showing the global regenerative efficacy of Turn Bio's Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging (ERA™) technology on human skin cells will be shared at the Aesthetic and Anti-aging World Congress, the leading international conference specializing in aesthetic regenerative and anti-aging medicine.

Turn Bio's co-founder and head of research Vittorio Sebastiano, PhD, will provide insights on stem cell exhaustion and discuss how the company's ERA™ technology can rejuvenate cells and restore cellular function in skin. The workshop will take place on March 31, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CET in the Camille Blanc Auditorium at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. 

The latest Turn Bio dermatology data will also be discussed in presentations by several dermatology key opinion leaders during scientific sessions chaired by internationally recognized experts in the field.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging), restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Jim Martinez, rightstorygroupjim@rightstorygroup.com or (312) 543-9026

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043671/sebastiano_campus_high_resolution.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1935529/TURN_LOGO_HI_RES_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turn-biotechnologies-introduces-its-dermatology-platform-to-the-european-aesthetic-community-at-amwc-301785569.html

