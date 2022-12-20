Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:15
comunicato stampa

TUSK INC LIMITED ANNOUNCES NEW POWER GENERATING MACHINES

20 dicembre 2022 | 11.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the top manufacturers of electrical solutions for users of mining equipment is Tusk Inc. Limited (www.tusklimited.com ), a business founded in the United Kingdom in 2012 and with offices all over the world.

The company is announcing the introduction of new machine productions from Polycrystalline to photovoltaic solar panels. Photovoltaic cells are more durable and solid. For cryptocurrency miners, they don't have to worry about electricity bill as photovoltaic materials.

We have also newly introduced crypto miners that are power by photovoltaic technology materials. With that, you can mine your coins without having to bother about power supply. There are no additional costs for electricity once mining starts. According to John Walls, who is the COO of the company, "several testimonials to the effect of photovoltaic technology abound. We can't do without them you can't survive in the power generating spheres".

The Mining truth

In addition to switching from polycrystalline to photovoltaic energy, Tusk Inc., which is run by some of the most knowledgeable experts in the cryptocurrency mining sector, has also used ASIC chip technology to create a number of pre-configured solutions that are easy to use.

When there are no other expenses, the profit sometimes should be more than what is actually realized. Mining operations may be discouraged by electricity costs. It can be dissuasive. But don't be alarmed. This is why Tusk Inc. Ltd offered a mining option in which you could purchase a miner and won't have to worry about electricity costs. The panels might potentially be used for other outdoor purposes. This implies that you are receiving a two-in-one solution for cryptocurrency mining and energy use. Remember, though, that the volatility of the bitcoin price has no impact whatsoever on crypto mining.

About Tusk Inc

Tusk Inc., one of the top suppliers of electrical solutions, was founded in 2012 by a team of management specialists, who were later joined by a team of technical experts has excelled in many ways. Since they have been in the business of managing risks for more than ten years, they take great pride in their capacity to do so. In addition, thanks to numerous technological developments, they have added less risky activities to the Risk Management system, one of which is bitcoin mining with photovoltaic materials.

CONTACT: PR Manager, John Walls, john@tusklimited.com , (+44) 7451214344

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tusk-inc-limited-announces-new-power-generating-machines-301707066.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Energia Economia_E_Finanza Energia Economia_E_Finanza GENERATING MACHINES offices all over founded in the United Kingdom One
