Giovedì 21 Ottobre 2021
comunicato stampa

Tuya Smart White Paper Reveals Broad Smartization Industry Adoption

21 ottobre 2021 | 12.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

White Paper Names 60 Smartest Companies Thriving Post-Pandemic Due to Business Strategy Shifts

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya Smart" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT development platform, today released its white paper on smartization, the commercial adoption of smart technologies. The publication also features research from Gartner, the world renowned research and advisory company. The white paper analyzes how companies across major industries have implemented smartization to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and names the 60 smartest companies thriving post-pandemic through smart technology adoption.

Titled "2021: The 60 Smartest Companies Thriving Post-Pandemic," the white paper explores adoption of smart technology across different industries and the application of new technologies like big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to transform production chains and bring about an intelligent industrial revolution.

Three key trends have emerged across all nine examined industries. First, that technology upgrades and labor shortages have made active smart hardware increasingly important. Second, because ambient intelligence (AMI) has proved to be extremely helpful in fighting the pandemic, it is expected to be widely applied across many industries in the future. Finally, with the rise of digitalization, virtual reality (VR) has become a priority.

The white paper includes case studies of 60 companies that exemplify best practices of smartization by using new technologies to upgrade business models, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to society and pandemic efforts. Such technologies include but are not limited to the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, 5G, blockchain and quantum mechanics. The 60 companies profiled include well-known names such as Philips, Schneider Electric, Segway-Ninebot, SF Express, Goodyear, Aurora Lighting, Qvis Global, KE Holdings, and more.

"As the onset of the pandemic has caused profound shifts in consumer needs and preferences, it is critical that companies truly understand and incorporate these changes into their business strategy," said Eva Na, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Cooperation, and CMO of Tuya Smart, "Our jointly-published white paper delves into these trends and details best practices for how smartization and IoT can help companies not only overcome challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic but ultimately thrive and deliver more convenient smart solutions for consumers and society."

To access the full white paper, please visit https://www.gartner.com/technology/media-products/newsletters/Tuya/1-27E4H8LZ/index.html 

 



