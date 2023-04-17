Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 17 Aprile 2023
Tweddle Group Featured at Hannover Messe Exhibition

17 aprile 2023 | 13.00
HANNOVER, Germany, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group Europe, based in Belgium and Italy, is scheduled to present at this year's Hannover Messe exhibition. The event is one of the largest trade fairs in the world, featuring more than 5,000 presenters over the course of five days, and expecting roughly 200,000 visitors.

The exhibition is dedicated to the topic of industry development. Presenters will demonstrate their latest technologies and services meeting key industry trends and challenges, focusing on matters such as process automation, digital platforms and drive technology.

Tweddle Group will be presenting at the Flanders Investment and Trade booth. Flanders Investment and Trade promotes sustainable international business and facilitates relationships through technology transfers and other services. The booth will feature other co-exhibitors such as Vlegel Technology and Ansomat.

"Tweddle Group Belgium was selected as a representative of Flemish innovation in the machine industry," said Claude Vanbeveren, Chief Business Development Officer of Tweddle Group. "We're excited to share that innovation at Hannover Messe and are proud to represent our region at this major event."

The exhibition will run April 17 – 21 in Hannover, Germany.

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Contact: Paul Arnegardparnegard@tweddle.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054655/Tweddle_Group.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903619/CJK_Tweddle_Logotype_Stacked_CMYK_50K_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tweddle-group-featured-at-hannover-messe-exhibition-301798061.html

