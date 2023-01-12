Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:04 Lisa Marie Presley, la figlia di Elvis in ospedale per un arresto cardiaco

22:26 Caro carburante, Schlein attacca governo: "Usa benzinai come capro espiatorio"

22:13 Brasile, spunta il piano di Bolsonaro per rovesciare Lula

21:35 Kureishi paralizzato in ospedale, il diario su Twitter

21:22 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 12 gennaio

21:14 Scritta 'Aushwitzland' su t-shirt non è reato, assolta Selene Ticchi

21:02 Caro carburante, l'ipotesi di intervento per prezzo benzina

21:02 Inchiesta Lobby nera, pm Milano: sospetti su Fidanza e altri ma nessuna prova

20:57 Ucraina, Urso vede Zelensky: "Conferenza ricostruzione a marzo in Italia"

20:41 Coppa Italia 2023, Samp ko e Fiorentina ai quarti

20:34 Caro carburante, Meloni: "Nessuno scaricabarile, domani incontro con i sindacati"

20:30 Scontri ultras, verso stop trasferte tifosi Roma e Napoli

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TWEDDLE GROUP NAMES TODD HEADLEE COMPANY PRESIDENT

12 gennaio 2023 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group announced today that Todd Headlee has been named the new President of the company. An experienced executive with a background in digital transformation technology, Mr. Headlee succeeded the retiring Mark Berkey in the role on January 9th, 2023.

Headlee most recently served as Head of Products and Platforms at 1898 & Co., a global business and technology consultancy. His 30-year career includes work across the automotive and energy sectors, a unique combination that will help Tweddle Group assist its OEM partners as they increasingly pivot toward electric vehicles.

As part of Tweddle Group's transition to Headlee's leadership, the company is also pleased to announce the promotions of Claude Vanbeveren to Chief Business Development Officer and Pat McGinnis to Chief Strategy Officer. These moves will help Headlee and the entire Tweddle Group executive team in continuing to grow the business.

"Todd Headlee is the ideal leader for Tweddle Group," said McGinnis. "He understands the trends affecting our business and he knows what it takes to capitalize on them."

Having helped multiple businesses successfully navigate from their legacy product offerings to sophisticated SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions, Headlee is well-prepared to lead Tweddle Group in doing the same. He brings with him a proven history of driving market share, increasing revenues, and improving earnings, as he embarks on moving Tweddle Group forward on a variety of opportunities.

Headlee said, "I am very excited to get started with Tweddle Group. As the automotive and related industries continue to be transformed, Tweddle Group is in a great position to help our customers accelerate this transformation with our broad product portfolio, history of innovation, and exceptional customer service."

"At Tweddle Group, we have always adapted our services and solutions to meet our customers' needs," added Vanbeveren. "Having Todd at the helm brings us a track record of digital transformation in different domains and industries that will allow us to propose tailored, innovative and proven best practices that can give our customers a competitive edge in their field."

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Media Contact:Paul ArnegardVice President of Shared Servicesparnegard@tweddle.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981741/Tweddle_Group___Todd_Headlee___President.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903619/CJK_Tweddle_Logotype_Stacked_CMYK_50K_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tweddle-group-names-todd-headlee-company-president-301719811.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza TODD HEADLEE COMPANY has been named clinton TOWNSHIP presidente
Vedi anche
News to go
Iran, ambasciatore a Roma: "Pena di morte dopo processi regolari"
News to go
Caro carburanti, sindacati convocati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Qatargate, Metsola presenta nuove regole a Parlamento Ue
News to go
Milano Fashion Week 2023, il calendario
News to go
Vino, Confagricoltura: "Deriva proibizionistica in Irlanda su etichetta"
News to go
Giustizia, Bonelli: "Cartabia ammetta l'errore"
News to go
Ucraina, ministro Urso a Kiev
News to go
Bonus sicurezza 2023, in arrivo detrazioni del 50%
News to go
Loculi in cimitero, arrestato vice presidente Provincia Caserta
News to go
Carburante, sciopero benzinai il 25-26 gennaio
News to go
Primarie Pd, trovato accordo su voto online
News to go
Carenza farmaci in Italia, arriva tavolo permanente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza