Venerdì 25 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 07:59
comunicato stampa

Two PHBS Master's Programs Ranked 1st in Asia and Top 20 Globally

25 novembre 2022 | 06.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) programs, Master of Management (17th) and Master of Finance (20th), have been named global top 20 and ranked 1st in Asia by QS Business Masters Rankings 2023, among 600 graduate master's programs from 40 countries. It is the first time PHBS degree programs have been recognized in an international ranking.

ranked in the top 10% among 176 management programsranked in the top 11% among 189 finance programs

In terms of the five key metrics of QS Business Masters Rankings: employability, thought leadership, class and faculty diversity, return on investment, and alumni outcomes, PHBS stands out in graduate employability this year-- its Master of Management and Master of Finance programs are placed in 12th and 8th respectively. Although pandemic has had a substantial impact on the job market, the employment rate of PHBS master graduates has bucked the trend and achieved a "triple jump" of 95.4%, 96.6%, and 97.6% in three consecutive years, according to the school's annual employment report.

Located in Shenzhen, PHBS was founded in 2004 with the vision to advance Peking University's commitment to global economics, finance, and management research. The school currently offers a doctoral program, specialized master's programs, an MBA program, an executive MBA program, and numerous executive development programs. With internationalization as its goal, PHBS has been accredited by AACSB, AMBA and EFMD, and opened a new campus in Oxfordshire, England.

With a diverse group of faculty from the world's leading universities, PHBS offers over 130 graduate-level courses in English per year providing students from home and abroad with in-depth Chinese educational experiences with a global perspective. The school continues to grow strong academically, as recent years have witnessed an increasing number of faculty publications in the world's top academic journals.

https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955005/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/two-phbs-masters-programs-ranked-1st-in-asia-and-top-20-globally-301687054.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
