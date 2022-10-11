Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 09:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:31 Ucraina, oggi l'incontro Putin-Grossi a San Pietroburgo

09:20 Sanremo, locomotiva in fiamme: morto operaio

09:17 Benzina, oggi nuova ondata di rialzi per i prezzi consigliati

09:16 Ucraina, Gb: "Russia esausta, mancano munizioni"

09:03 Maccabi-Juventus, come vedere oggi la partita in tv e in streaming

08:59 Covid, Burioni: "Alla fine ha preso anche me, ma vaccini salvano"

08:56 Ucraina-Russia, l'avvertimento di Mosca a Usa e Nato

08:51 Nuovo vortice mediterraneo e maltempo in arrivo: il meteo

08:20 Gas, "Europa supererà questo inverno, il prossimo sarà più duro"

07:55 Pedopornografia, scambio materiale via chat: scattano arresti e denunce

07:25 Ucraina, allarme aereo a Kiev. Raid nella notte a Zaporizhzhia

07:18 Missili Russia su Kiev, l'appello di Zelensky: "Servono armi" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Two Volvo trucks fall head over wheels for each other in new film

11 ottobre 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A beautiful love affair between two trucks: this is Volvo Trucks' unusual approach to highlight the driveability and fuel efficiency of its bestseller, the Volvo FH.

 

 

Fuel efficiency and the joy of driving are often seen as two opposites among truck drivers. Simply put, you can't have both. But with Volvo's fuel saving innovations, fun and efficiency can indeed be combined. This is illustrated in the company's latest animated film, which centres on a love story between two Volvo FH trucks. 

The film highlights the product features that make up the fuel efficient I-Save package, including the turbo compound engine, I-Shift, I-See, I-Torque, as well as an improved aerodynamic design – demonstrated in a way that you have never seen before.

The I-Save package was introduced to customers in 2019 and has since been a sales success for Volvo Trucks. Its features combined can cumulate in improvements to fuel economy of up to 13%.*

"We are very proud of the I-Save features, and with this love story we want to give those features the attention they deserve. For our customers, I-Save has come to stand for outstanding fuel economy and great driveability, and the majority of the Volvo FH trucks we sell today are equipped with I-Save," says Peter Franzén, Product Manager Engines at Volvo Trucks.

The film was shot in Croatia and all real-life driving was done under safe conditions in a closed-off area.

*Compared to consumption levels before I-Save was introduced in 2019.

Press images and films are available in the Volvo Trucks image and film gallery at http://images.volvotrucks.com.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. In 2021 approximately 123,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HayNvnr1MYQPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917064/Volvo_Trucks_A_Love_Story.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658359/Volvo_Group_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:Jan StrandhedeMedia Relations DirectorVolvo Trucksjan.strandhede@volvo.com+46 31 3233715+46 765 533715

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/two-volvo-trucks-fall-head-over-wheels-for-each-other-in-new-film-301644635.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Two trucks Two Volvo trucks camion trucks
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin rivendica attacchi nel Paese
News to go
Rischio povertà in Italia, non basta ripresa post covid
News to go
Incidenti stradali, i dati in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Kadyrov a Zelensky: "Scappa in Occidente"
News to go
Caro bollette, a rischio la stagione sciistica
News to go
Premio Nobel per l'economia 2022 a Bernanke, Diamond e Dybvig
News to go
Governo, Meloni al lavoro per definire nuovo esecutivo
News to go
Napoli, denaro e sesso in cambio di appalti: 13 indagati a Scisciano
News to go
Euro 2024, qualificazioni: per Italia ci sono Inghilterra e Ucraina
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Austria, Van Der Bellen rieletto presidente
News to go
Serie A, Napoli inarrestabile
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza