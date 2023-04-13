TXOne Networks Captures 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Network Security, ICS/SCADA and Security Investigation

EdgeIPS and Portable Inspector solutions earn Gold Awards in three categories in Cybersecurity Insiders' popular, worldwide awards program

TXOne Networks, the leader of industrial cybersecurity, announced that it has been named Gold Award winners in three 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards categories. EdgeIPS won in Network Security and ICS/SCADA (industrial control system/supervisory control and data acquisition); Portable Inspector, in Security Investigation.

The globally recognized Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program honors companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination, as well as popular vote among the information-security community. The awards program is conducted by Cybersecurity Insiders, an online community of more than 500,000 members, bringing together information-security professionals dedicated to advancing cybersecurity and protecting organizations across all industries, company sizes and security roles.

"Earning three 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is a great honor and testifies to the close dialogue and trust that exist among our customers, employees and partners," said Terence Liu, chief executive officer of TXOne Networks. "EdgeIPS, Portable Inspector and all our solutions are grounded in the lessons learned, real-world demands and practical experiences of our years of work in OT environments across varied vertical industries. Consequently, TXOne Networks' products are wholly OT-native—as opposed to being repurposed from IT (information technology) approaches—and precisely designed to safeguard operations and revenue streams and protect critical OT assets throughout their entire lifecycle."

TXOne Networks' EdgeIPS is a series of transparent network-security appliances dedicated for operational technology OT and ICS. EdgeIPS ensures the security of assets and production zones through hassle-free, transparent deployment, to provide OT visibility and protocol filtering with the option of inline or offline functionality. Delivering deep packet inspection and supporting more than 6,000 combinations of ICS protocol granular parameter setting, EdgeIPS offers companies an unmatched degree of protection for mission-critical machines to help ensure continuous operation of production lines. EdgeIPS is engineered to integrate with OT networks without disturbing existing configurations.

Portable Inspector from TXOne Networks is an installation-free scanning device in the form of a USB stick. It is designed to help organizations keep their OT assets secure while adhering to regulations that disallow installations or changes in configurations. During Portable Inspector's entire system-inspection process, no system footprint is left on the asset. Plus, the TXOne Networks solution creates an inventory of an organization's scanned devices that is viewable from one centralized console, adding system vulnerability information into the scan log. Uniquely supporting both Linux and Windows, Portable Inspector also serves as a USB file storage, enabling files to be transferred securely in OT environments.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments through the OT zero trust methodology. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices in a real-time, defense-in-depth manner. www.txone.com

