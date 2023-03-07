Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 00:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, Orsini: "Guerra finirà con cessione territori a Russia"

22:05 Belpietro: "La Verità acquisita dagli Angelucci? Non è vero"

21:53 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 7 marzo 2023

21:16 Naufragio Crotone, quarto scafista arrestato in Austria

20:48 Conference League, Lazio-Az 1-2 in andata ottavi di finale

20:48 Pioli: "Stanno tutti bene, anche Giroud può giocare dall'inizio"

20:32 8 marzo, donne in equilibrio fra carovita e rinunce: cambiate le abitudini di spesa

20:31 Naufragio Crotone, Palazzo Chigi: "Tragedia provocata da crimine scafisti"

20:09 Feltri: "Se Fini dice il vero su casa Montecarlo è stato ingenuo, ma non fetente"

19:42 La denuncia di un parente: "Quando i rimpatri in Afghanistan?"

19:19 Chi era il soldato ucciso per aver gridato 'Gloria all'Ucraina'

19:12 Latina, uomo ucciso e donna ferita: carabiniere si costituisce

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

UAE unveils International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate

07 marzo 2023 | 15.28
LETTURA: 3 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC), led by the UAE Ministry of Interior in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), will serve as a platform to coordinate global law enforcement community's response to the environmental fallout, as presented on Tuesday, at the World Police Summit, taking place on March 6-7, in Dubai.

At the first day of the Summit, further details were presented in relation to a high-level agreement between Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the UAE, and H.E. Ghada Waly, the Executive Director of the UNODC, which was reached in February 2023.

At the time, the highest-ranking officials of the Emirati Ministry of Interior and UNODC discussed the launch of a global initiative, aimed at awareness-raising, capacity-building and research with respect to crimes that affect the environment and climate change.

The vision of Lieut. Gen. H.H. Sheikh Saif for the initiative, which had been named as the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC), was further presented at a panel discussion of the World Police Summit, by a representative of the UAE's Ministry of Interior, Lt. Col. Dana Humaid.

"We are pleased to present Lieut. Gen. H.H. Sheikh Saif's vision as a reality today. By serving as the advisory body of the I2LEC, the Global Working Group will be a platform to coordinate global law enforcement's response to crimes that affect the environment and, hence, climate change. The UAE is confident that the Global Working Group and I2LEC will be a catalyst for addressing the environmental crisis and we trust you to join us in this important endeavour", said Lt. Col. Dana Humaid, Director General of the UAE MOI's International Affairs Bureau.

The Global Working Group is a multidisciplinary group of representatives from various organizations such the UNODC, Interpol, Europol, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, United Nations Environment Programme, the Environmental Unit of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the Environmental Emergencies Centre, World Economic Forum, among others.

Speaking at the same panel discussion, Judge Dr. Hatem Ali, Regional Director of the UNODC Office, highlighted that I2LEC and the Global Working Group will build on the previous achievements reached by the international community to effectively address crimes that affect the environment and its impact on climate change.  

"Against the backdrop of evolving challenges of climate change, we are very excited to partner with the UAE on the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate, which will work to table a resolution at the relevant UN governing body, ahead of the COP28 climate summit. Together with our partners, we will make sure that I2LEC has a holistic approach and lasting legacy with respect to increasing prevention and building operational and research capacities of law enforcement agencies across the world to tackle the environmental crisis", said Regional Director of the UNODC Office in the GCC.

I2LEC weaves into the UAE's wider commitment to advance global cooperation on environmental causes. The UAE was the first country in the region to ratify the historic Paris Agreement, signed in 2015 during the COP21. 2023 is the "Year of Sustainability" in the UAE, to foster a global collaboration in seeking innovative solutions to climate-related challenges.

I2LEC will also benefit from the long-standing strategic partnership between the UAE and UNODC on supporting the global efforts against organized as well as from UNODC's vast expertise built through the Global Programme on Crimes that Affect the Environment.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uae-unveils-international-initiative-of-law-enforcement-for-climate-301764626.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA UAE unveils International Initiative of Law Enforcement as as presented UAE
Vedi anche
News to go
8 marzo 2023, sciopero generale
News to go
Net-Zero, il piano industriale Ue
News to go
Giancarlo Giannini riceve la stella sulla Walk of Fame
News ro go
Meloni: "Essere sempre sottovalutate è un grande vantaggio"
News to go
Migranti, Piantedosi: "Falsità dire che governo impedisce soccorsi"
News to go
Roma, scontro tra ultraleggeri: morti i piloti
Al Bano: "Putin? Canto per il popolo russo e lui è russo..." - Video
Bianca Balti a Belve: "Ho subìto uno stupro a 18 anni" - Video
News to go
Caso Cospito, anarchico trasferito di nuovo in ospedale
News to go
Pirateria agroalimentare, Gdf sequestra 382 tonnellate di cereali
News to go
Bonus vacanze, sul sito dell'Inps i moduli per presentare domanda
News to go
Naufragio migranti Crotone, oggi Piantedosi riferisce alla Camera
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza