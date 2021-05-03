Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:02
UAE Water Aid extends application deadline for 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award to end of May

03 maggio 2021
LETTURA: 1 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) has extended the application deadline for the 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, with prizes totalling USD 1 million, to the end of May 2021. This extension will give a better opportunity for participants to complete their applications, as well as attract companies, R&D centres, research institutes, innovators and young people from around the world to promote their innovative technologies and contribute to finding sustainable and innovative solutions to water scarcity.

 

"In light of the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to extend the deadline for accepting applications, so that all those wishing to participate have the opportunity to complete their registration, and contribute to providing innovative and sustainable technologies to provide safe drinking water to those in need, wherever they are," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE.

The 3rd cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award expanded its scope to include new technologies that produce, distribute, store, monitor, desalinate and purify water using renewable energy, in addition to adding the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award to the three previous award categories: The Innovative Projects Award, the Innovative R&D Award, and the Innovative Individual Award.

Companies, research centres, R&D institutes, innovators and youth from all over the world, who have developed innovative technologies capable of addressing the challenge of water scarcity, are encouraged to register for the 3rd Award by 31 May 2021. Applicants must register via the website: https://www.suqia.ae/ar/awards

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1494452/UAE_Water_Aid_Suqia_UAE_Video.mp4Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1494428/UAE_Water_Aid_Suqia_UAE.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083707/UAE_Water_Aid_Foundation_Suqia_Logo.jpg

 

 

UAE Water Aid extends application deadline for 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award to end of May

 

 

UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) logo

 

