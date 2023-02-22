UAE's EDGE, Fincantieri ink industrial cooperation accord

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and UAE defence group EDGE subsidiary Abu Dhabi Ship Building are boosting their cooperation with an agreement signed Wednesday to jointly design and build military and commercial ships and manage fleets, Fincantieri said in a statement.

“The agreement demonstrates the convergence of ADSB and Fincantieri’s objectives in the UAE as well as representing an important opportunity to leverage synergies that will allow for joint consolidation and growth process," said Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero.

"With the opening of the next NewCo which is fully owned by the Group, this also confirms our strong commitment to strengthening our position and credibility in the UAE," Folgiero added.

Wednesday's accord will also create new business opportunities in local and international markets with 'value-added advanced technology solutions', the statement said.

Fincantieri and ADSB inked the cooperation accord at the biennial International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023) taking place in Abu Dhabi, one of the most important defence industry trade fairs.

The agreement was signed by Folgiero and by Khalid al-Breiki, EDGE platforms and systems president and ADSB vice-chairman, said the statement.