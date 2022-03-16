Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 11:55
comunicato stampa

UATP INVITES TRAVEL INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES TO AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION 2022

16 marzo 2022 | 11.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON and LISBON, Portugal, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP invites global airlines and industry executives to attend Airline Distribution 2022. The event is back in-person, 10-12 May in Lisbon.

Airline Distribution brings together a variety of industry leaders from around the world to discuss significant distribution issues in a neutral forum. Airline Distribution will focus on the many aspects of airline distribution, with a variety of airline and industry speakers featuring the return to travel, payment advancements, future outlook, as well as how technology has evolved over the last two years across the industry and much more.

"Airline Distribution is an excellent chance for attendees to learn from the experts working to solve the complex distribution issues facing the industry today," said Ralph Kaiser, president and CEO, UATP. "Attendees have the opportunity to contribute to the discussions and gain first-hand experience to help prepare for the opportunities that abound."

UATP has been hosting Airline Distribution for more than 15 years. Learn from, participate with and network amongst global industry leaders. To learn more about Airline Distribution 2022, please visit:  https://uatp.com/index.php/news-events/airline-distribution-2022/

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at Airline Distribution 2022, contact Marketing@uatp.com.

For more information, visit UATP.com.

About UATP

UATP is a global payment network owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and corporate travel buyers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF: PK); Air Niugini; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines;  Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV); Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

Media Contact:UATP Corporate CommunicationsWendy Ward, wward@uatp.com+1 202 626 4077

