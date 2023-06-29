Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:15 Ucraina, Schlein: "Guardiamo con speranza a missione cardinale Zuppi a Mosca" - Video

13:55 Palio Siena 2023, tutto pronto per il 2 luglio: orari, dove vederlo in tv

13:14 Santanchè, Giorgia Meloni: "Chiarirà la sua posizione in Aula"

12:53 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, scattano nuove perquisizioni

12:41 Soumahoro denuncia: "Insulti razzisti alla Camera" - Video

12:38 Università, addio all'economista Giuseppe Di Taranto

12:22 Maddaloni, folgorato da scarica elettrica: morto fornaio

11:56 Caserta, armato di pistola insegue e sperona l'ex moglie

11:48 Ascolti tv, gli Under 21 di Italia-Norvegia vincono la prima serata

11:29 'SquisIta- L'Italia in un boccone', promuove eccellenze Emilia Romagna

11:10 Palermo, arrestato chef 'pusher dei vip' Di Ferro. Gianfranco Miccichè: "Ho coscienza a posto"

10:59 Madonna ricoverata in terapia intensiva: come sta ora

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Uber selects Valid's eSIM technology for its connected services worldwide

29 giugno 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MADRID, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber, the tech giant that helps connect the physical and digital worlds to move people and things at the tap of a button in 10,000+ cities worldwide has adopted Valid's mioSIM eSIM to deploy their UberSIM technology solution.

 

Valid's mioSIM eSIM is integrated with ConnectedYou's unique connectivity orchestration platform that also includes Valid's Remote SIM Provisioning software enabling multi-carrier connectivity management globally for Uber across all mobile operators in the UberSIM ecosystem.

The UberSIM solution enables Uber's various IoT use cases to stay seamlessly connected to the service while Uber's ecosystem benefits from the flexibility created by this architecture for availing best costs and quality.

Compliant with GSMA latest specifications, Valid's state-of-the-art eSIM technology empowers our customers with an interoperable and efficient solution to simplify their supply chain for connectivity access and, regardless of device location, remotely manage or change connectivity subscriptions directly from a fast and highly secure service.

Uber's goal with the UberSIM product has been to create unmatched connected experience and quality of service by delivering seamless connectivity for all of Uber's IoT deployments worldwide. Through this solution, Uber is able to handle a single global UberSIM SKU which dramatically simplifies their operations across the 70+ countries.

"With access to millions of connected devices, we needed a one-stop-shop business model to deal with remote updates and streamline connectivity of the devices around the world in a simple way. Valid's solution gave us a way to simplify our operations and provide security to our connected devices while doing so." said Rahul Vijay, at Uber.

"Our expertise in providing eSIM interoperable solutions gave us enough background to be able to set-up, test and provide the service in record-time, while accommodating Uber specific requirements. Working with giants like Uber and with agile connectivity services providers like ConnectedYou perfectly illustrates Valid's eSIM customer centric strategy which aims to support our customers to provide an improved digital journey during the eSIM implementation, building a bridge between the connectivity providers and the OEMs. '' said Salvador Cabrera, COO of Valid Mobile at Valid. 

About Uber

Uber is a tech company that connects the physical and digital worlds to help make movement happen at the tap of a button.

The idea for Uber was born on a snowy night in Paris in 2008, and ever since then its DNA of reimagination and reinvention carries on. Uber has grown into a global platform powering flexible earnings and the movement of people and things in ever expanding ways. It has gone from connecting rides on 4 wheels to 2 wheels to 18-wheel freight deliveries. From takeout meals to daily essentials to prescription drugs to just about anything you need at any time and earning your way. From drivers with background checks to real-time verification, safety is a top priority every single day. At Uber, the pursuit of reimagination is never finished, never stops, and is always just beginning.

About Valid

Valid (B³: VLID3 – ON) provides tailored solutions that integrate emerging technologies to enable secure, trusted experiences. From Data, Payments, Identity, and Mobile to IoT, Track and Trace, Digital Certification, and Agritech, Valid offers a wide portfolio of services and solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of our clients' business. With over 60 years of experience and more than 4,000 employees in 16 countries, Valid is the largest issuer of identification documents in Brazil, among the top 5 producers of SIM cards and the world's largest manufacturers of banking cards. To learn more, visit www.valid.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142434/Uber_Announcement.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2086610/4056412/Valid_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uber-selects-valids-esim-technology-for-its-connected-services-worldwide-301866171.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN44236 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza things at Uber selects Valid's eSIM technology Madrid at
Vedi anche
News to go
Titan, ritrovati resti umani nei detriti del sommergibile
News to go
Guerra Ucraina e crisi Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Caro energia e gas, Cdm approva decreto con aiuti
News to go
Francia, seconda notte di scontri dopo uccisione 17enne
News to go
Migranti, a Lampedusa approdano in 600
News to go
Made in Italy agroalimentare, esportazioni record
News to go
Milano Linate premiato come miglior aeroporto d'Europa
News to go
Bankitalia, Panetta dal primo novembre torna a Palazzo Koch
News to go
Report Caritas: "Aumentano i poveri in Italia"
News to go
Inflazione ferma ma rischio recessione
News to go
Università italiane, Politecnico Milano al top
News to go
Banca d'Italia, Panetta sarà nuovo governatore
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza