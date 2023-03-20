Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 17:58
comunicato stampa

Ubitus and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Cloud-Based Game Streaming

20 marzo 2023 | 16.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

GameCloud

TOKYO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K., a leading cloud streaming technology provider, and Google Cloud today announced a new partnership to advance the development of cloud streaming in the games industry. Under the collaboration, Ubitus has chosen Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider and will run the majority of its workloads onto Google Cloud. Additionally, Ubitus' GameCloud solution will be available on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing developers even more access to its cloud gaming technologies. Ubitus works with major game consoles and publishers to help game developers deliver content to players worldwide.

Game companies need streaming technology providers that can help them significantly improve their cost-performance ratio. By moving hardware demands to the cloud, game companies can enable players to play their favorite games on any device (TVs or mobile phones), at any setting, streaming images in full 4K resolution. This helps gaming companies reach new audiences, open up new business opportunities, and improve customer experiences.

Together, the two companies will partner to digitally transform cloud streaming for games by:

Google Cloud Marketplace

"Working with Google Cloud, we will provide one of the most flexible and powerful streaming services to meet customers' go-to-market strategies," said Wesley Kuo, Founder and CEO, Ubitus. "Our partnership enables games to more easily distribute high-fidelity and interactive content globally across any device, including PC, mobile, tablet, IPTV, and VR/AR headsets."

"As we looked to the future of cloud streaming for games at Google, we found that Ubitus' robust offerings set a new bar for the games industry," said Jack Buser, Director, Google Cloud for Games. "Our partnership with Ubitus further underscores Google Cloud's commitment to powering live service games on any connected device."

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers. With innovative GameCloud® technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with an immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Press Contacts:

pr@ubitus.net 

press@google.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1975237/Ubitus_logo_blue_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ubitus-and-google-cloud-announce-strategic-partnership-to-power-cloud-based-game-streaming-301775737.html

in Evidenza