Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 09:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:31 Riaperture maggio, Galli: "Non solo bastone, ora carota"

09:16 Roma, parte colpo mentre pulisce pistola: guardia giurata uccide cognata

09:12 Vaccini Covid, Galli: "Stop errore che farà molti morti"

08:15 Covid Brasile, mancano sedativi: pazienti legati ai letti

07:19 Afroamericano ucciso a Minneapolis, poliziotta esce dal carcere

00:28 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, resta stop negli Usa

00:08 Riaperture e zona gialla, ristoranti e palestre aspettano news

23:51 Champions, Real Madrid e Manchester City in semifinale

21:47 Covid Napoli, oggi 80% affluenza agli hub di vaccinazione

21:42 Afghanistan, Di Maio: "Storica decisione ritiro truppe dopo 20 anni"

21:22 Covid, Biden: "Nel mondo ci sarà un'altra pandemia"

21:15 La Francia avanza a Piazza Affari

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Ubitus is the partner of Vodafone Italy's launch of GameNow(R), the cloud gaming service

15 aprile 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming provider, is the partner of Vodafone Italy in the launch of GameNow®, on 14th April. Thanks to GameNow®, Vodafone Italy mobile subscribers can now easily enjoy a wide variety of high-quality games.

Ubitus Logo

Once registered, Vodafone GameNow® subscribers can play these games on their preferred devices, including Android phones, iOS phones and PC, everywhere on Vodafone mobile network. Players can choose the device that is most suitable and comfortable to them according to the surrounding, be it a mobile phone on the road or a PC on a desk connected to the Vodafone mobile network. Furthermore, players don't need to upgrade their devices to enjoy AAA titles that are on offer. With more than 90 game titles and new titles onboarding periodically, the subscription fee is EUR9.99 per month, after a free-one month trial period. Understanding the importance of localization, Ubitus works closely with Vodafone to select game titles that can resonate with local players, including games in Italian and games by Italian developers.

"We believe cloud game is the future trend; and there is no better place to launch our cloud games service than in Italy, which is often the pioneering country in many industries. We are confident Vodafone Italy will continue to be a trend setter in the cloud game space," Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus, comments.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

Contact Us

TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 (Tokyo)         +886-2-2717-6123 (Taipei)Media contact: pr@ubitus.netBusiness inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321958/Ubitus_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza world leading cloud gaming provider cloud gaming service cloud cloud computing
Vedi anche
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
Pfizer, Locatelli: "Seconda dose? Possibile spostare richiamo"
Mafia, estorsione e droga a Messina: scatta maxioperazione
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza