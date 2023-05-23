Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:00 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi le prime misure

00:00 Belgorod, regime speciale dopo attacco in Russia

23:18 Empoli-Juve, Allegri: "Penalizzazione incredibile"

23:08 Arabia Saudita, hostess italiana arrestata nega accuse: "Firmato documento in arabo"

22:42 Empoli-Juve 4-1, poker toscano e Allegri affonda

21:37 Juve, sentenza penalizzazione: ricorso possibile

21:17 Papa Francesco alla Cei, battuta sulla salute: "Non è tempo di onoranze funebri"

20:58 Ponte Morandi, Mion: "Nel 2010 sapevo del rischio, non dissi nulla"

20:56 Penalizzazione Juve, la classifica della Serie A

20:40 Roma-Salernitana 2-2, pareggio con rissa finale

20:23 Elezioni Usa 2024, si candida il senatore repubblicano Scott

20:18 Governo convoca sindacati. Cgil: "Ascolteremo ma condizioni per sciopero generale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

UCB and Veeva Collaborate to Advance the Patient Experience in Clinical Trials

23 maggio 2023 | 07.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Companies collaborate to set a new standard for patient-centric digital clinical trials

BRUSSELS and PLEASANTON, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced a collaboration that will focus on technology-driven solutions aimed at improving the patient experience and trial efficiency. The collaboration will see UCB adopt Veeva ePRO and Veeva eConsent, to provide a patient-centric, digital experience to study participants and actively influence the strategic direction of these and other applications based on learnings. Together, Veeva and UCB aim to set a new industry standard for digital clinical trials with multiple applications that meet the unique needs of patients.

"The partnership between UCB and Veeva presents a significant opportunity to drive progress in clinical study execution," said Iris Loew-Friedrich, executive vice president and chief medical officer at UCB. "By delivering digital clinical trials, we reduce the burden on participants and sites, improve trial accessibility, and ensure patients are at the heart of everything we do."

Veeva ePRO simplifies the design, management, and completion of electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) with seamless data flow among sponsors, sites, and patients. Veeva eConsent simplifies the set-up, completion, and review of consent for patients, sites, and study teams. Both applications are available to patients through MyVeeva for Patients, which provides one point of access for all their clinical trial actions, scheduling, and communications. Veeva ePRO and Veeva eConsent are part of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, a set of integrated capabilities that simplify the technology landscape of clinical trials for both clinical operations and clinical data management.

"We're excited to partner with UCB to advance patient-centric digital trials," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "Their input will help advance Veeva's approach to solutions that make digital trials work even better for sponsors, sites, and patients."

Edwin Erckens, chief digital technology officer at UCB added, "UCB's collaboration with Veeva is yet another proof point of our ongoing effort to drive digital business transformation. By leveraging our collective expertise, we can push the boundaries of what technology can achieve to improve the clinical trial process."

About UCBUCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8700 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.5 billion in 2022. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB).

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker                                        

Scott Fleming

Veeva Systems

R&D Communications, UCB

+49-695-095-5486                                       

+447702777378

jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

scott.fleming@ucb.com 

Laurent Schots

Corporate Communications, UCB

+32.2.559.92.64

laurent.schots@ucb.com

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082673/UCB.jpg     Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ucb-and-veeva-collaborate-to-advance-the-patient-experience-in-clinical-trials-301831188.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN07435 en US Salute_E_Benessere ICT ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia Clinical trials companies compagnia set
Vedi anche
News to go
Milano, due morti via Cogne: ipotesi omicidio-suicidio
News to go
Vino, Irlanda primo Paese con alert sanitario su etichette
News to go
Euro 7, contrari Italia e altri 7 Paesi
News to go
Ucraina, Tajani: "F16? Lavoriamo a decisione comune Ue"
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 30 tonnellate di fitosanitari contraffatti e pericolosi
Giornata mondiale biodiversità: un milione di specie a rischio a causa dell'uomo
News to go
Zaporizhia, Kiev: "Ripristinata energia centrale"
News to go
Clima ed eventi estremi, l'allarme dell'Omm
News to go
Arabia Saudita, prima donna nello spazio: è "missione storica"
News to go
Elezioni in Grecia, Mitsotakis: "Speranza e unità hanno vinto"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, ancora allerta rossa
News to go
Roma, nuovo blitz ambientalisti: carbone vegetale nella Fontana di Trevi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza