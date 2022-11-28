Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:54 Mondiali Qatar 2022, Brasile-Svizzera 1-0: verdeoro agli ottavi

18:48 Qatar 2022, passaggio agli ottavi: ecco i criteri e le regole

18:37 Manovra 2023, Meloni: "Scelte anche se costano voti"

18:06 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.408 contagi e 4 morti. A Roma 892 nuovi casi

17:54 Frana Ischia, leghista pro condono: "Abusivismo non c'entra"

17:52 Frana Ischia, ex sindaco Casamicciola: "Pericolo c'è ancora, attenti a nuova bomba acqua"

17:36 Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Putin usa l'inverno come arma di guerra"

16:54 Mondiali Qatar 2022, Francia: possibile recupero per Benzema

16:30 Ucraina, "immediato cessate fuoco e ritiro forze Russia": bozza mozione Pd

16:25 Covid oggi Sardegna, 291 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 28 novembre

16:25 Gas russo, Descalzi: "Nel 2025 lo sostituiremo al 100%"

16:22 Protezione civile: "Così abbiamo salvato una nonnina intrappolata"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

UCL Computer Science To Explore Natural Language Processing On Quantum Computers For Content Discovery and Archive Retrieval

28 novembre 2022 | 19.14
LETTURA: 3 minuti

A new consortium funded by the Royal Academy of Engineering will build on work in quantum mechanics and linguistics conducted over 15 years by researchers at University College London and Quantinuum

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, the world's leading integrated quantum computing company, has joined a consortium with University College London (UCL) and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to explore the industrial relevance of quantum natural language processing (QNLP) and quantum-inspired natural language processing.

The consortium, funded by the Royal Academy of Engineering for a Senior Research Fellowship at UCL, will build on a long-term exploration of quantum mechanics and linguistics by Quantinuum's chief scientist Professor Bob Coecke, head of artificial intelligence Professor Stephen Clark, and Professor Mehrnoosh Sadrzadeh of UCL Computer Science.

The BBC hopes to find new ways to represent content in forms readable by computers, to support tasks such as content discovery and archival retrieval. This builds on the Corporation's previous work with Sadrzadeh on Enhancing Personalised Recommendations with the use of Multi Modal Information.

Ilyas Khan, founder of Cambridge Quantum Computing and CEO of Quantinuum said: "Developing quantum computing so that the broadest and most diverse populations can benefit, means looking across the timing spectrum at applications that can be made productive in the short, medium and long term. As part of our long-term work, we anticipate that true language processing will become important with fault tolerant quantum processors, and our work with the BBC and UCL is a very significant step towards being prepared to take advantage of quantum computers when they become available at scale. Quantinuum is a leader in the fields in which it operates, and this leadership is built on deeply meaningful collaborations such as this."

In their 15-year collaboration, the researchers established a unified model of statistical and compositional meaning for natural language, in the seminal 2011 paper Mathematical Foundations of a Compositional Distributional Model of Meaning.  The foundational work was guided by Professor Coecke's categorical quantum mechanics formalism. Experimental evidence followed suite by Professor Sadrzadeh's work on Concrete Models and Experimental Evaluations for the Categorical Compositional Distributional Model of Meaning. The advance of these techniques beyond academic research, to a scaled industrial level, will take capabilities from mere sentence level to general text, using methods which were initiated in the papers The Mathematics of Text Structure and Evaluating Composition Models for Verb Phrase Elliptical Sentence Embeddings.

The broadcaster's archives reflect a century of global news and cultural life across the UK and beyond. It is one of the largest broadcast archives in the world, with over 15 million items, including audio, film, and text documents, as well as toys, games, merchandise, artefacts, and historic equipment.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is the world's largest integrated quantum computing company, formed by the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions' world leading hardware and Cambridge Quantum's class leading middleware and applications. Science led and enterprise driven, Quantinuum accelerates quantum computing and the development of applications across chemistry, cybersecurity, finance, and optimization. Its focus is to create scalable and commercial quantum solutions to solve the world's most pressing problems, in fields such as energy, logistics, climate change, and health. The company employs over 480 people including 350 scientists, at nine sites in the US, Europe, and Japan. 

www.quantinuum.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ucl-computer-science-to-explore-natural-language-processing-on-quantum-computers-for-content-discovery-and-archive-retrieval-301688095.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN48298 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT Politica_E_PA Altro Economia_E_Finanza quanto quantum quantum computers terminale
Vedi anche
News to go
Saman Abbas, estratto il corpo a Novellara
News to go
Coldiretti: +31% allarmi alimentari: 80% su cibi importati
News to go
Sanità, medici e sanitari in piazza il 15 dicembre a difesa Ssn
News to go
Manovra, bozza approda in Parlamento: 16 capitoli e 156 articoli
News to go
Qatar 2022, mondiale finito per portiere Camerun Onana
Treviso, Gdf sequestra Bentley da 250.000 euro
News to go
Frana a Ischia, ultime news
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, ultimi risultati e partite di oggi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, mons. Gallagher: "Porte aperte in Vaticano per porre fine a guerra"
News to go
Frana Ischia, soccorritori alla ricerca dei dispersi
News to go
Elezioni regionali Lombardia, Letizia Moratti scende in campo
News to go
Cyber monday 2022, le previsioni Coldiretti sugli acquisti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza