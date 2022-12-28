Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:20
comunicato stampa

ugee brand new upgrade, unlock new possibilities for the future

28 dicembre 2022
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 28, 2022, ugee, the world-renowned digital handwriting brand, officially unveiled its new brand image.

Since the release of the first product, ugee has been accompanying users for 25 years. 1998, when the world entered the Internet era, ugee, as the first Chinese technology brand to open the door to digital drawing and writing, became a bridge linking digital technology with the world of pen and paper. In 2022, ugee (https://www.ugee.com/) has decided to accompany its users with a new brand image and the brand concept of "To Write, To Draw, To the New."

In this brand upgrade, ugee presents the new brand concept of "To Write, To Draw, To the New."

The new ugee focuses on the pan young age group of 5-30 years old, providing more novel and diversified drawing and writing experiences for drawing and writing enthusiasts, education and other diversified people. At the same time, ugee keeps the brand personality of "Friendly, Joyful, Diverse, Insightful", keeps innovating new forms of products, expands users' applications in the field of drawing and writing, and accompanies them to grow in the world of drawing and writing.

In addition, ugee launched a new VI visual image and IP image. the new VI visual composed of 4 lowercase letters brings a more simple and personalized expression for the brand, and brings a new visual experience for users in various fields; the dual IP images uu and gg are vivid personalized brand expressions that have emotional resonance with young and diversified users.

After years of deep industry development, ugee has successfully developed multiple product applications such as digital painting, digital handwriting (https://www.ugee.com/be-ugee-partner), intelligent handwriting education, and paper and pencil recording, and has provided rich and diverse products and services to millions of users in more than 30 countries and regions worldwide, such as digital painting beginners/enthusiasts, online teaching, and remote offices.

In the future, ugee will create more diverse digital drawing (https://www.ugee.com/drawing-monitors/u1200) and writing devices, opening a new world of digital drawing and writing for users and unlocking new possibilities for multiple application scenarios.

ugee official website is now synchronized with the update, more new upgrade details and innovative products, please pay close attention to the official website dynamic.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974611/1281672109821__pic.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ugee-brand-new-upgrade-unlock-new-possibilities-for-the-future-301710642.html

