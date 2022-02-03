Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:25 Federazione Toti-Renzi riparte, e ora si pensa anche a un 'nome'

18:55 Sondaggi politici, Piepoli: "Lega al 18%, Meloni 19,5% e M5S 14%"

18:43 Giuramento Mattarella, le frasi che hanno 'scaldato' i grandi elettori

18:38 Sanremo 2022, Orietta Berti: "Coi miei look eccentrici porto gioia e colore" - Video

18:36 Draghi da prassi presenta dimissioni, Mattarella le respinge

18:19 Spazio, Arianespace pronta a primo lancio del 2022: il 10 porta in orbita 34 satelliti OneWeb

18:18 Covid oggi Italia, Vaia: "Tanti morti? Si analizzi ogni dettaglio"

18:14 Ciclismo, i 20 anni di Mediolanum e Giro d'Italia: cerimonia nel ricordo di Ennio Doris

17:57 Covid oggi Piemonte, 6.912 contagi e 15 morti: bollettino 3 febbraio

17:55 Covid oggi Lombardia, 14.989 contagi e 125 morti: a Milano 1.754 casi

17:48 Covid oggi Sicilia, 6.452 contagi e 36 morti: bollettino 3 febbraio

17:45 Sanremo 2022 e Sanremo 2012: 10 anni di parole a confronto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

UK NFT Art: Unprecedented Levels of FUD Attacks Are Threatening the Future of NFTs

03 febbraio 2022 | 19.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT entrepreneur Doctor Troller is calling for an end to the current toxic climate of FUD attacks in the NFT marketplace.

The 35-year-old London based NFT artist has warned that the growing practice of FUD (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt) posts on social media has reached such epidemic levels that it now threatens the whole future of NFTs.

Doctor Troller, real name Andrew Brown said: "In the past year there have been a growing number of influencers who are repeatedly putting out negative feedback about various NFT launches.

"Clearly in such a volatile and unpredictable marketplace speculation on the validity of new NFTs is bound to arise.

"But recently FUD rumours are starting to kill off promising NFTs even before they get started."

He has been a victim of FUD attacks with his own launch of Crocs League NFT collectibles.

He said: "There is evidence in several cases that influencers are being paid by rival businesses to spread malicious rumours about new NFTs to destabilize their businesses as they prepare to launch. Several perfectly good NFTs have been shot down in this way in the past few months, and will probably never recover.

"They start with a rumour on social media platforms which are not based on any study and have no proof. As these rumours spread and are repeated across social media they gain traction, just by being widely spread and shared. Once they have reached critical mass they will often cause a huge sell-off of a particular NFT, whose price will then plummet.

This then falsely validates the rumour mill into thinking it had predicted a 'rug pull' or a 'pump and dump'."

Doctor Troller acknowledges there is a need for influencers to call out bad practice in the NFT market, but states that it must be done on the basis of evidence and thorough investigation not just unsubstantiated rumours.

He said: "It's important that this marketplace is self-regulated that's the whole point of decentralised markets but for that to happen effectively we must not descend into this sea of false FUD reports.

The best thing we can do to counter the false FUDs is to report and block influencers who abuse their position, and the boycott the companies that pay for false posts. We must grow stronger networks and communities of trust if the NFT marketplace is to prosper."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1739955/Doctor_Troller.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN51960 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT AltroAltro ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Politica_E_PA NFT marketplace NFT entrepreneur Doctor Troller end Londra
Vedi anche
News to go
Pillola anti covid Pfizer, da domani alle Regioni primi trattamenti Paxlovid
News to go
Covid, eseguivano tamponi senza essere vaccinati: denunciati
News to go
Quirinale, Mattarella ha giurato
Sanremo 2022, Checco Zalone virologo-cantante - Video
Sanremo 2022, Iva Zanicchi: "Sono caduta ma scendo dalle scale" - Video
Sanremo 2022, ecco Ragadi: Checco Zalone versione trapper - Video
News to go
Da Ue ok a etichetta verde per gas e nucleare
Sanremo 2022, Checco Zalone piange: "Mi sento un Maneskin..." - Video
News to go
Scuola e investimenti in Italia, il punto
Sanremo 2022, Checco Zalone si presenta: "Qui col popolino" - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Green Pass illimitato dopo terza dose
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza