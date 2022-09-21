Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Settembre 2022
U.K. PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS CONDUCTS BROADCAST INTERVIEWS AT THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING

21 settembre 2022 | 03.17
First visit to the Empire State Building from a U.K. Prime Minister Since Churchill

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today hosted the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Liz Truss for her first media interviews.

The Empire State Building was Truss' first stop on her first U.S. tour as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Truss is the first U.K. Prime Minister to visit the Empire State Building Observatory since Winston Churchill's appearance in 1932. Empire State Realty Trust Chairman, President, and CEO Anthony E. Malkin welcomed the Prime Minister and escorted her through the Empire State Building Observatory to her interviews which she conducted on the Observatory's 102nd floor.

"We were pleased to welcome Her Excellency on her first tour in the United States as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," said Malkin.

Hi-res imagery of the visit can be downloaded here. More information about the Empire State Building can be found online.

About the Empire State Building  The Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture.  Learn more at www.esbnyc.com. Declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet, it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world. 

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903718/Z9R5298_d1faf121_e6b5_4b89_a5ef_f1936bb9c4a3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-prime-minister-liz-truss-conducts-broadcast-interviews-at-the-empire-state-building-301629064.html

