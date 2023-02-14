Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 06:22
Ukraine, bilateral ties at the centre of Sequi-Pranchere-Tomassini talks

14 febbraio 2023 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

alternate text

The 356-day-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine and Italy's "fruitful" bilateral relations with Luxembourg were the focus of talks between its ambassador Michelle Pranchere-Tomassini and foreign ministry secretary-general Ettore Francesco Sequi in Rome on Tuesday.

"This very cordial meeting gave continuity to Italy’s fruitful bilateral dialogue with Luxembourg, an EU and NATO partner capable of playing an important and influential mediation role with regard to the main dossiers at the heart of the European and international agenda." the foreign ministry said in a statement.

A "broad convergence of views and priorities " emerged on the Ukraine crisis and the unwavering financial, humanitarian, civilian and military support to the former Soviet state pledged by European Union leaders at a summit in Brussels last week, the statement noted.

During their talks, Sequi and Pranchere-Tomassini "renewed their vehement condemnation of Russian aggression against Ukraine, reiterating the importance of coordination between Euro-Atlantic partners" to bolster "Ukraine’s infrastructure and people", said the statement.

Sequi and Pranchere-Tommassini "expressed their conviction on the need to find shared and effective solutions aimed at ensuring competitiveness and the protection of the European single market by combining pragmatism, flexibility and strategic vision," the statement added.

The two diplomats also agree on the need for joint action at the European level around migration to reduce flows "to more manageable numbers" for EU countries "through burden sharing and solidarity", the statement said.

Boosting cooperation with migrants' countries of origin and transit countries is crucial, Sequi and Pranchere-Tommassini agreed, according to the statement.

Sequi and Pranchere-Tommassini praised "the excellent state of cooperation" between their countries "in the political, economic, scientific and cultural fields," the statement continued.

The Italian community in Luxembourg has made an "important contribution" to the "deep-rooted friendship" between Italy and Luxembourg, Sequi told Pranchere-Tommassini.

Technological and digital innovation, space research and energy sustainability are areas where "shared" government and business priorities offer opportunities to strengthen the "vibrant bilateral economic-scientific partnership" between Italy and Luxembourg, Sequi underlined.

