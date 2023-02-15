Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 06:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Ukraine conflict 'disastrous' says minister

15 febbraio 2023 | 12.58
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy will continue to back Nato and Europe's efforts to end Russia's "disastrous" 357-day-old invasion of Ukraine and will keep arming the former Soviet republic to ensure its future independence, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Wednesday.

"We want peace in Ukraine. But a year on from the start of this disastrous war which has caused thousands of deaths, we know that we can only achieve this by continuing to arm Ukrainian forces," Tajani told La Repubblica daily in an interview.

"Italy stands with the Ukrainian people and will do its utmost in order that the final solution is not surrender to the Russian aggressor," Tajani went on.

The Italian government is "firmly anchored to Europe, the United States and the West," Tajani said, playing down comments last week by his party Forza Italia's leader Silvio Berlusconi which appeared to blame Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky for Russia's full-scale military assault.

"Berlusconi wants peace....he has always voted in favour of Kiev," Tajani stated, underlining that the billionaire media mogul and ex-premier's comments did not amount to a change of stance by Forza Italia.

"Italy is not NATO's weak link," said Tajani.

The conservative government led by premier Giorgia Meloni is "working with the French to send the SAMP-T air defence system to Ukraine as soon as possible," Tajani said.

Italy's parliament has approved at sixth package of aid to Ukraine and while another is not currently in the pipeline, if there were to be another, "Forza Italia would vote for it", Tajani stated.

On support for sanctions against Russia, Tajani said Italy would "keep going down the route that has been taken, unless there are signs of change from Moscow".

"Russia has violated international law and this is why we must defend Ukraine's independence and work towards its reconstruction," he said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ukraine Tajani interview Repubblica aid SAMP T air defence system
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza