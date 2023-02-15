Ukraine conflict 'disastrous' says minister

Italy will continue to back Nato and Europe's efforts to end Russia's "disastrous" 357-day-old invasion of Ukraine and will keep arming the former Soviet republic to ensure its future independence, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Wednesday.

"We want peace in Ukraine. But a year on from the start of this disastrous war which has caused thousands of deaths, we know that we can only achieve this by continuing to arm Ukrainian forces," Tajani told La Repubblica daily in an interview.

"Italy stands with the Ukrainian people and will do its utmost in order that the final solution is not surrender to the Russian aggressor," Tajani went on.

The Italian government is "firmly anchored to Europe, the United States and the West," Tajani said, playing down comments last week by his party Forza Italia's leader Silvio Berlusconi which appeared to blame Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky for Russia's full-scale military assault.

"Berlusconi wants peace....he has always voted in favour of Kiev," Tajani stated, underlining that the billionaire media mogul and ex-premier's comments did not amount to a change of stance by Forza Italia.

"Italy is not NATO's weak link," said Tajani.

The conservative government led by premier Giorgia Meloni is "working with the French to send the SAMP-T air defence system to Ukraine as soon as possible," Tajani said.

Italy's parliament has approved at sixth package of aid to Ukraine and while another is not currently in the pipeline, if there were to be another, "Forza Italia would vote for it", Tajani stated.

On support for sanctions against Russia, Tajani said Italy would "keep going down the route that has been taken, unless there are signs of change from Moscow".

"Russia has violated international law and this is why we must defend Ukraine's independence and work towards its reconstruction," he said.