Ukraine tops agenda at Nato defence ministers' meeting as Crosetto heads to Brussels

Italy's defence minister Guido Crosetto is attending in a two-day Nato ministerial meeting centred on almost-year-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine which kicks off in Brussels on Tuesday.

"Minister Guido Crosetto heads to Brussels where he is taking part today and tomorrow in the Nato Defence ministerial of the North Atlantic Council," the defence ministry tweeted.

The North Atlantic Council is Nato's top decision-making body.

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters there was no sign that Russia's president Vladimir Putin is preparing for peace and urged more military support for Ukraine from Allies and parters in anticipation of new Russian offensives and attacks.