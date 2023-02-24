Ukraine will never be left on its own says Meloni

Ukraine is paying "a very high price" to defend freedom and democracy in the year-old war with Russia but will never be abandoned by its allies, Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Friday.

"Ukraine's people are paying a very high price. I saw this in Bucha and Irpin with my own eyes, and will never forget it," Meloni said in a video message to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"Ukraine is and never will be alone, because it is defending freedom and democracy, values on which Europe's identity and the principles of international law are based," the message continued.

During a visit to Ukraine on Monday, Meloni, travelled to the towns of Bucha and Irpin, cities where civilians were massacred after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She was visibly moved by the experience.