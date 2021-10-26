Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 26 Ottobre 2021
comunicato stampa

UL and VdS Sign a Mutual Data Acceptance Agreement

26 ottobre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

This new relationship enables manufacturers to reduce repeated tests, costs and time to the European market

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, announced today that it has signed a data acceptance agreement with VdS, an organization specializing in fire detection, suppression, security and natural disaster prevention. VdS also offers risk assessments, on-site inspections and certifications of products, companies and professionals. The agreement covers a range of European standards pertaining to fire detection and alarm system testing and product certification, including the EN54 series. UL or VdS can use testing data that the other laboratory generates to reduce repeated tests, costs and time to market.

"We've listened to our customers and heard the message about reducing market access costs and the time to market. So, we are pleased to announce a mutual data agreement with VdS," said Chris Hasbrook, vice president and general manager of UL's Built Environment group. "We like what VdS represents and share similar values, and this relationship is something our customers support. It is a great move for both organizations and, more importantly, for our customers, who will now be able to access markets that they might not have considered previously."

Prior to this agreement, manufacturers who had already received UL Marks were required to retest products with VdS to enter the Central European market (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) which could take an extended period of time. With the newly signed data acceptance agreement, VdS can accept UL testing to European standards which could significantly reduce the time to market in Central Europe.

VdS clients will, based on this agreement, get the benefit of UL accepting the VdS data for the issuance of the UL-EU Mark and UL AU Mark, as well as the UK CPR Certificate that will give the client ability to apply UKCA marking. Furthermore, mutual UL/VdS clients will receive broader market access by applying the UL and VdS Marks to their products.  

Dr. Robert Reinermann, CEO at VdS, said, "The signing of this mutual data acceptance agreement is a great step forward for both VdS and UL, whose focus on safety and quality matches our own ideals. This agreement will help our clients access new opportunities and streamline the process of certification."

VdS's customers include industrial and commercial businesses in many industries, including leading international manufacturers, system houses, professional specialists and banks and insurers. Find more information about VdS here.

About ULUL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Press contact: Steven BrewsterULULNews@UL.com +1.847.664.8425

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1669563/Fire_detection_alarm_testing.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg

