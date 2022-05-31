Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 31 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:50
19:27 Finalissima 2022 Italia-Argentina, Mancini: "C'è emozione, gara conclude un ciclo"

19:09 Modena, grave bimbo caduto da 2° piano: fermata babysitter

19:06 Mezran (Atlantic Council): 'Paesi arabi riallineati con Nato'

18:56 Sanzioni Russia, Zelensky: "Inaccettabili oltre 50 giorni tra quinto e sesto pacchetto"

18:50 Minniti: 'Circondare diplomaticamente Putin con paesi Mediterraneo allargato'

18:45 Meloni contro Renzi: "Fa referendum ma ha votato reddito cittadinanza"

18:38 Draghi e il lapsus: "Che ho detto?" - Video

18:21 Digitale, Lef sceglie l'IoT di Zerynth per innovare le imprese italiane

18:20 2 giugno, Roma omaggia le donne cadute nel '43

18:18 Covid Italia, "autunno sarà molto, molto difficile"

18:18 Nautica, da domani adottati nuovi quiz patente

18:09 Covid, Sileri: "Ripresa dopo estate, ma non sarà più come prima"

UL Selected by Siemens Gamesa to Conduct Certification Based on European Grid Code Compliance

31 maggio 2022 | 19.50
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Siemens Gamesa and UL help fuel fast-growing European renewable energy markets.

Work begins across the Siemens Gamesa 5.X onshore platform in Germany, the U.K. and Spain.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a global safety science leader, has awarded Grid Code Compliance Unit certification to Siemens Gamesa in Poland for its 2.X platform turbines, as well as component certificates for its Power Manager Unified Architecture power plant controller (PPC), according to both Polish (EqC/RoGA) and Spanish (NTS SEPE V2.1 and NTS SENP V1.1) grid codes.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy engaged UL to certify a range of turbines in line with grid codes ahead of roll-out in Europe — with further certification work to begin this year. Certification by UL means that Siemens Gamesa can now sell and activate products in expanding markets in Poland and Spain.

In recent months, Spain and Poland have published their grid codes according to the European Requirement for Generators (EU) 2016/631 grid code. Grid operators require unit and component certificates to allow connection to the grids in these territories, where there is expected to be a surge in clean energy development.

The Polish Wind Energy Association estimates the country has the potential to develop up to 24 GW of onshore wind by 2035, while Spain is aiming to install 50 GW of capacity by 2030.

It is widely expected that renewables expansion in Europe will see additional countries adopting new certification standards for grid code compliance. According to WindEurope, around 105 GW of new wind energy capacity will be installed across the continent over the next five years.

UL is set to move forward with projects throughout 2022, including unit certification work on the Siemens Gamesa 5.X turbine platform according to German, United Kindgom (U.K.) and Spanish grid codes. Component certification for Siemens Gamesa's power plant controller product will also be undertaken per German grid codes.

 "We have been delighted to work with UL," said Julen Ortega Rodríguez, global certification technical project management at Siemens Gamesa. "Drawing upon their expertise, capabilities and accreditation for grid code compliance certification in the rapidly growing markets of Germany, Spain and Poland, as well as other European countries, they have certified two of our onshore wind turbine products and our power plant controller, helping us advance further towards a significant, renewable clean energy source."

 "This is a critically important part in the rollout of renewable energy, as growth and momentum meet safety and certification," said Guido Bröring, global head of UL's Grid Integration group. "We are proud to be entrusted with undertaking this work for energy stakeholders globally. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Siemens Gamesa on compliance projects in the U.K., Germany and Spain early in 2022."

UL is a global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. We believe our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

Press contact: Steven Brewster UL+1  847.664.8425ULNews@UL.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829532/Siemens_Gamesa.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg

 

in Evidenza