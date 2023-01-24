Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:05
comunicato stampa

UL Solutions Addresses Rapid IoT and Wireless Device Market Growth with Expanded Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing Capabilities

24 gennaio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Laboratory expansions in Silicon Valley, the United Kingdom and Taiwan advance state-of-the-art emission and immunity testing technology to help manufacturers enhance speed-to-market to meet growing demand.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced plans to expand its electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing laboratories in Fremont, California, Basingstoke, United Kingdom (U.K.), and Taiwan to enhance capacity for wireless device EMC testing and certification.

The U.K. and Fremont laboratories are equipped with the latest testing technologies to support manufacturers' needs and enhance capacity in the areas of consumer electronics, appliances, lighting, information technology devices, medical devices, automotive, high-tech components, Internet of Things (IoT), industrial, and last mile electric and micromobility products. The Fremont facility, located in Silicon Valley, will soon feature new EMC and millimeter wave (mmWave) chambers for faster testing times that help meet customers' time-to-market needs. The Basingstoke, U.K. laboratory will offer testing capabilities from 30 megahertz to 18 gigahertz without changing configuration, allowing quicker testing as it does not require setup changes.

According to Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Intelligence, 53% of the population has used internet services on a mobile device. GSMA Intelligence estimates that this will reach 60% of the population by 2025. GSMA Intelligence's report, The Mobile Economy 2022, estimates that there will be 23.3 billion IoT connections by 2025.

"Pioneering new technologies and products expose a brand to new challenges. Complex market demands, increasing government requirements and rapidly changing technology and supply chain dynamics bear the risk of delays in market readiness," said Maan Ghanma, director of Smart Solutions in the Consumer, Medical and Information Technologies group at UL Solutions. "As the IoT and wireless device markets grow, we are meeting that growth with expanded EMC safety science testing capabilities and capacity. Accompanied by our global safety certification and market access offerings, these expanded capabilities will strategically serve and support our customers as demand for innovative wireless devices continues to rise."

In addition to EMC, UL Solutions offers testing capabilities for Thread 1.3, a low-power and low-latency wireless mesh networking protocol, and Matter 1.0, the Connectivity Standards Alliance's newly released industry-unifying standard for smart home technology, at select laboratories in the United States (U.S.), U.K., Taiwan and China. UL Solutions also offers testing capabilities for Zigbee at select laboratories in the U.S. and U.K.

About UL SolutionsA global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

PRESS CONTACT:Steven BrewsterUL SolutionsULNews@UL.comT: +1 (847) 664.8425

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988668/EMC_Expansion.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849892/UL_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ul-solutions-addresses-rapid-iot-and-wireless-device-market-growth-with-expanded-electromagnetic-compatibility-testing-capabilities-301728892.html

