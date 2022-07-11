Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:56 Governo, Berlusconi: "Draghi si sottragga a ricatti M5S"

14:52 Assalto Cgil, tornano in libertà Fiore, Castellino e Aronica

14:52 Assalto Cgil, prime sei condanne a Roma

14:31 Terremoto oggi Catania, scossa magnitudo 3.2

14:24 Amazon, customer service di Cagliari conta oltre 1.400 dipendenti assunti a tempo indeterminato

14:23 Amazon, innovazione e tecnologia parte integrante del lavoro di magazzino

14:23 Amazon azienda fast mover, più innovazione più competenza

14:14 Covid oggi Sardegna, 1.392 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 11 luglio

13:59 Assosistema aderisce al protocollo di legalità sottoscritto tra ministero dell'Interno e Confindustria

13:53 "Coltiva marijuana", esposto deputato FdI contro Mattia Santori

13:27 Andreoni: "Medici e ricercatori evitino polemiche social"

13:12 Burioni: "Mi sono scusato e ho rimosso tweet, nulla da aggiungere"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

UL Solutions Introduces Battery Enclosure Thermal Runaway Evaluation, the First Test Method at UL to Help Screen Electric Vehicle Battery Enclosure Material

11 luglio 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Using a newly developed test method, automotive manufacturers and their suppliers can safely compare performance of various materials to enhance electric vehicle battery safety. 

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a world leader in applied safety science, today announced the Battery Enclosure Thermal Runaway (BETR) evaluation, the first material screening test method at UL Solutions to evaluate electric vehicle (EV) battery enclosure material. The offering based on UL 2596, Test Method for Thermal and Mechanical Performance of Battery Enclosure Materials, was published on Jan. 27, 2022, by the UL Standards and Engagement organization.

Battery performance has continually presented challenges in EV efficiency, as the heavier weight of EVs — caused by heavy battery systems — means more frequent charging and shorter drive times. However, battery enclosure systems play a critical role in mitigating the impact of thermal runaway, a risk associated with lithium-ion batteries. Thermal runaway occurs when the lithium-ion cell enters an uncontrollable self-heating state that can produce fire, smoke and extremely high temperatures while ejecting harmful particulates.

"As the electrification of mobility continues to grow, thermal runaway has become a critical safety issue in the automotive industry and has heightened attention concerning how optimal enclosure material is used for thermal runaway protection," said Eric Bulington, director of product management in the Engineered Materials group of UL Solutions. "With this offering, we are helping manufacturers navigate one of the e-Mobility industry's most complex challenges while meeting the market demand for innovative and trustworthy automotive products."

The UL Solutions testing methodology evaluates material performance by simulating a thermal runaway scenario. The evaluations entail testing material plaques versus the entire battery assembly, reducing testing costs and development time for resin manufacturers and material suppliers. Evaluations also focus on screening multiple formulas during research and development to provide material producers the opportunity to offer original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) the solutions that meet their needs while also considering performance among materials.

"UL Solutions has a long history of thought leadership with respect to batteries of all shapes and sizes, so it's fitting that we continue that legacy with EV batteries," Bulington said. "With this offering, UL Solutions addresses industry concerns by providing automotive OEMs and suppliers, and automotive component and system manufacturers, testing and advisory solutions to meet multiple standards and regulations."  

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press contact:Steven BrewsterUL SolutionsULNews@UL.com 1+847.664.8425

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1856126/UL_Solutions_New_Battery_Evaluation.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849892/UL_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza their suppliers can safely automotive manufacturers can Enclosure Material
Vedi anche
News to go
Quarta dose over 60 e fragili, cosa dicono Ema e Ecdc
News to go
Lavoro, i dati del XXI Rapporto Inps
News to go
40 anni fa l'Italia di Bearzot campione del Mondo
News to go
Gas, al via manutenzione Nord Stream 1. Europa teme stop totale
News to go
Sequestrate in tutta Italia oltre 5mila tonnellate di pellet, 52 denunciati
News to go
Google pagherà 118 mln per discriminazione di genere a 15mila donne
News to go
Decreto Aiuti, oggi il voto finale alla Camera
News to go
Marmolada, bilancio definitivo vittime non ferma ricerche
News to go
Bibite gassate a forte rischio
News to go
Incendio Roma, aperta indagine
News to go
Shinzo Abe, martedì i funerali
News to go
Ucraina, missili nel Donetsk: 15 morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza