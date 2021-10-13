Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 13 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:48
comunicato stampa

UL Wins Siemens Gamesa Contract to Certify Some of Largest Turbines in the Global Onshore Wind Industry

13 ottobre 2021 | 15.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader and one of the world's top testing, inspection and certification providers for renewable energy projects, has been awarded certification contracts by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) for the company's most advanced turbine designs. Part of SGRE's new 5.X onshore platform, the SG5.8-170 and SG5.8-155 wind turbines have a capacity of 5.8MW and rotor diameters of 170 and 155 meters — representing some of the largest turbines in the global onshore wind industry. 

An accredited party must certify the electrical characteristics of wind turbines to help ensure reliable and safe power generation. By providing type characteristics certification and grid code compliance certification for markets including Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom, UL will help enable SGRE to deploy reliable, innovative turbine technologies across Europe.

 "Confirming that new turbine technologies can support the power grid while optimizing energy production is crucial to accelerating the development of wind farms and Europe's green energy transition," said Kai Grigutsch, head of wind certification for UL. "We're proud to be collaborating with Siemens Gamesa to help advance the adoption of safe and reliable wind energy." 

To help support the launch of the 5.X onshore platform worldwide, SGRE chose UL as a strategic procurement supplier to capitalize on UL's deep experience in international grid code compliance and help SGRE navigate safety, reliability and performance risks for their turbines.  

"We needed a trustworthy strategic supplier that could help us efficiently certify our latest turbine design platform for international deployment and to support our customers," Irene Alli Oños, head of SG5.X Certification at SGRE, said. "Our collaboration with UL will enable us to swiftly meet market-specific certification requirements. We look forward to working with them as we continue to develop industry-leading turbine designs." 

About ULUL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Press contact: Steven BrewsterULULNews@UL.com +1.847.664.8425

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg

