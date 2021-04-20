Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 23:16
Ultimaker transforms into a platform business driving innovation and growth globally

20 aprile 2021 | 17.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

New platform strategy and software plans, launched at Ultimaker Transformation Summit, leverage unique Ecosystem

UTRECHT, Netherlands, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing volatility in global markets, driven by events such as the current pandemic, highlight the need for businesses to increase the flexibility of their operations. Some turned to 3D printing technology and solutions to stay on top of their supply chains. Ultimaker, a leader in the professional 3D printing industry, today enables companies to make the most of their operations by bundling all Ultimaker 3D printers with Ultimaker Essentials software. This gives customers one platform to fully leverage the Ultimaker Ecosystem, offering the largest diversity of products and services in the industry. Today's announcement at the Ultimaker Transformation Summit also includes the launch of two new software subscription plans, Ultimaker Professional and Ultimaker Excellence, to help businesses globally scale and professionalize 3D printing.

New platform strategy and software plans launched by Ultimaker

The Platform 

The 3D printing platform launched by Ultimaker enables the development, nurturing and orchestration of Ecosystem products and services including hardware add-ons, materials, software, and other services. To ensure the best customer experience Ultimaker will certify Ecosystem products and services that have been tested with the platform. Ultimaker will provide open interfaces, APIs and other tools for the development community and support these communities to drive further innovation and use cases. The platform focuses on the end-to-end workflows, from enabling engineers to collaborate on a design, to storing applications, and printing on demand.

Jürgen von Hollen, CEO at Ultimaker: "Ultimaker is uniquely positioned as a leader in the professional 3D printing segment, delivering both hardware and software solutions. The platform is the evolution, elevating our current capabilities and enabling our partners and diverse ecosystem to deliver a seamless, innovative, and futureproof customer experience. Our belief is that all businesses: small, medium, and large, should have the opportunity to take advantage of the platform and ecosystem. This allows them to remain flexible and productive in a volatile world."  

New software 

In line with the new strategy, Ultimaker bundles all new 3D printers with Ultimaker Essentials. For companies that wish to further scale and professionalize their 3D printing activities, Ultimaker launched two new software plans. 

The software plans include five new elements: 

More information, pricing, and availability on ultimaker.com  

Ultimaker  

Established in 2011, Ultimaker is on a mission to accelerate the world's transformation to flexible, empowering and sustainable solutions. 380 employees collaborate globally to deliver a platform that enables customers to take full advantage of the unique Ultimaker Ecosystem that offers the largest diversity of 3D printing products and services in the industry. Ultimaker provides a seamless integration of hardware, software and materials that simply works. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1491633/Ultimaker.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488711/Ultimaker_Logo.jpg

New platform strategy and software plans launched by Ultimaker

