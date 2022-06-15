Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 05:25
comunicato stampa

ULTRA V has launched the world's first PDO microsphere filler, ULTRACOL

15 giugno 2022 | 05.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomedical beauty group ULTRA V (CEO Dr. Kwon Han Jin) has launched ULTRACOL, a next-generation biodegradable filler made of PDO ingredients certified by the US FDA.

ULTRA V is a Korean company that is contributing to the development of the global anti-aging industry through smart factory business, etc. by developing a medical grade absorbable thread and next-generation biodegradable filler, ULTRACOL (polymer powder filler) with its own technology.ULTRACOL is a microsphere made of FDA-registered PDO (POLYDIOXANONE) ingredient, and is the world's first Polydioxanone (PDO) microsphere-based filler and skin booster. It stimulates the production of autologous collagen to help with volume, lifting, and elasticity of face and is used as a skin booster depending on the product type.

ULTRACOL, composed only of a biodegradable polymer called Polydioxanone and a natural polymer, Carboxymethyl cellulose, does not use any BDDE(ButaneDiol Diglycidyl Ether) toxic ingredients for crosslinking used in HA fillers and it is injectable by processing the absorbable thread ingredient into spherical micro-particles.Existing fillers have irregular micro-particle shapes or concerns about biosafety, but ULTRACOL has almost no allergy or side effects, and uses PDO ingredients that are naturally dissolved and absorbed in the body and then excreted in the urine. Also, it can help increasing skin elasticity by stimulating collagen production. Collagen gradually decreases as we age, resulting in wrinkles. ULTRA V researchers explain that ULTRACOL plays a role in preventing this.

ULTRACOL has already completed CE certification, which is necessary when selling products related to consumer safety in the EU, and has also completed product registration in European countries such as Germany, France, Sweden, and Asian countries, so the number of sales countries will gradually increase. In Korea, the home country, a global company, Sinclair Pharma is in charge of whole domestic sales.

Ms. Scarlett Jang, head of ULTRA V International Sales dept. said, "We are receiving inquiries about ULTRACOL from various countries. As regulations on HA fillers and environmental regulations has become much stricter, it is expected ULTRACOL, which uses biodegradable polymers as a raw material, will replace conventional fillers in the global filler market."

 http://www.ultrav.co.kr/

info@ultrav.co.kr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838071/ULTRA_V_has_launched_the_world_s_first_PDO_microsphere_filler__ULTRACOL.jpg

